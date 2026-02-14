5 Gadgets Sold At Home Depot That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to find items that expert DIYers can use at Home Depot. The big-box retailer carries everything from saws and hammers to lumber and bags of cement for building projects. There's also a selection of windows, doors, and paint to finish it. While there are a plethora of Home Depot tools under $50 that are worth the money, not everything at Home Depot qualifies as a DIYer must-have gadget.

To be considered a must-have DIY gadget, the item should be useful for projects in a variety of situations or essential to the safe completion of specific projects. While a hammer is a useful DIY tool and a must-have for any carpentry project, it's not much of a gadget.

To fulfill our DIYer must-have list of gadgets, we looked through Home Depot's massive catalog to find items that we'd add to our tool kits right off the bat if we needed to start from scratch. Some are more "gadgety" than others, but they're all indispensable for anyone performing common DIY tasks.