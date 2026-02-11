What Does $100 Buy From Milwaukee Vs. Harbor Freight?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are quite a few options out there if we find ourselves with an extra $100 to invest in tools or some handy gadget, including products from Milwaukee and Harbor Freight. While $100 doesn't provide access to the full catalog from either brand, it goes much further at the latter. That's not surprising given Harbor Freight's reputation as a discount tool outlet.

Milwaukee products are available online and in-store through a network of popular retailers, although it's worth noting that you won't find Milwaukee tools at Lowe's. Harbor Freight's products, on the other hand, are typically only available through Harbor Freight, either online or at one of its many retail locations.

While the Milwaukee website only lists Milwaukee-branded tools, storage solutions, and apparel, Harbor Freight owns several of the brands that it sells, like Bauer, Icon, and Pittsburgh, to name a few. In general, Milwaukee's products are often considered higher-quality than the offerings from Harbor Freight. However, Milwaukee's quality and expansive retailer network come at a higher price than similar items at Harbor Freight. Since we can't spend our money with Milwaukee directly, let's peruse the shelves of our favorite Milwaukee retailers, then head to Harbor Freight for some comparable products.