What Is Fish Tape & What Is It Used For?

If you've ever tried running electrical wire through a wall or ceiling, you know that it's not as easy as it sounds. That's where electricians can count on fish tape. This tool for electricians and DIYers helps route wires through tight, tricky spots like conduits or between wall studs — exactly how the sideways installed electrical outlets can work in tight spaces. Without a fish tape, even simple electrical work could mean cutting into walls, which can be a headache.

Fish tape is basically a long, stiff strip, usually made of steel or fiberglass, coiled inside a circular case. You need to push the fish tape through the empty path, like a wall cavity, until it comes out from the other side. Then, attach your wire to the end of the tape and pull it all back through. It's a simple idea, but incredibly effective, especially when you're working blind behind walls or above ceilings. Moreover, fish tape has evolved with time to fit different needs, with safer materials, smoother reels, and even electric-powered versions for pros on the job.