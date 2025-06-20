Why Are Some Electrical Outlets Installed Sideways?

Most electrical outlets are installed vertically, with one receptacle oriented above the other. But if you take a close look around your house, you'll probably find at least a couple mounted horizontally, with the receptacles side by side. This orientation is often found in kitchens or near bathroom fixtures, but is there a particular reason that some outlets are installed sideways?

The National Electrical Code doesn't require electrical outlets to be mounted in a certain way, so how outlets are positioned and oriented will depend on the size and layout of each room and the planned use for the outlet. In many households, you will also see some outlets installed upside-down based on similar considerations. While it's often a matter of function, sometimes orientation is all about how an outlet looks and fits with the design and use of that particular area. There's no universal guideline here, but a horizontal outlet will sure stand out.