What You Can (And Can't) Power With The Milwaukee Top-Off
Battery charging opportunities on a worksite can be scarce. You may not have ready access to power, or there may be a limited number of available outlets. Maybe there is a plug at the workplace, but it's out-of-sight from your station and you don't want to leave valuable devices charging there if you think there is a risk of them being stolen. In any case, the Milwaukee M18 Top-Off is a portable solution to your charging needs, offering simultaneous power to your phone and other small electronic devices.
To use the M18 Top-Off, you can attach any Milwaukee M18 battery. It is a part of the Milwaukee M18 tool system and can also be used to recharge Milwaukee batteries. However, the Top-Off should not be used for power tools, larger electronics like microwaves or refrigerators, or anything that requires more than 175 watts. Instead, it is designed to charge or power things like laptops, tablets, or even a fan or TV. It's a great solution for individuals traveling or working at a busy job site and can even be used at home if the power goes out. Other users have also recommended using it for camping and tailgating.
How does the M18 Top-Off work?
The Top-Off has one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and one AC 120-volt outlet. Since USB-C is now the standard charging port for mobile devices, the Top-Off is a great option for charging your phone. One of the Top-Off's biggest selling points, however, is that you can charge multiple devices at the same time without losing out on power. This avoids something Milwaukee describes as "speed throttling," when multiple devices compete for the same amount of power and ultimately charge slower. Just beware that it does not come with an M18 battery, which is required for use, so you'll need to pick one up separately.
This is a fast option, with the USB-C port able to recharge devices from fully drained to 80% — which Milwaukee says is about 75% faster than a standard wall charger. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, although you can also hang it on your workspace with its attached metal rafter hook. This is useful if you're working far from power outlets and lets you establish a temporary or mobile work area.