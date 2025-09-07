What You Can (And Can't) Power With The Milwaukee Top-Off

Battery charging opportunities on a worksite can be scarce. You may not have ready access to power, or there may be a limited number of available outlets. Maybe there is a plug at the workplace, but it's out-of-sight from your station and you don't want to leave valuable devices charging there if you think there is a risk of them being stolen. In any case, the Milwaukee M18 Top-Off is a portable solution to your charging needs, offering simultaneous power to your phone and other small electronic devices.

To use the M18 Top-Off, you can attach any Milwaukee M18 battery. It is a part of the Milwaukee M18 tool system and can also be used to recharge Milwaukee batteries. However, the Top-Off should not be used for power tools, larger electronics like microwaves or refrigerators, or anything that requires more than 175 watts. Instead, it is designed to charge or power things like laptops, tablets, or even a fan or TV. It's a great solution for individuals traveling or working at a busy job site and can even be used at home if the power goes out. Other users have also recommended using it for camping and tailgating.