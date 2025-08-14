What Is Milwaukee's Top-Off M18 Charger Good For & How Much Does It Cost?

If you've been following Milwaukee power tools for a while, you may have seen the M18 Top-Off 175W Power Supply as part of the company's power tool accessory lineup. In fact, if you're a regular SlashGear reader, you likely saw the older M18 Top-Off model featured on our list of handy Milwaukee products for your Summer vacation.

While the two M18 Top-Offs have some similarities, there are enough differences to make having both in your tool kit a reasonable option. We've already covered the features of the M18 Top-Off Charger & Power Supply, so let's look at some features found on the M18 Top-Off 175W Power Supply that are missing from the newer model.

Most notably, the 175W Power Supply delivers up to 175 watts of power compared to the newer Charger & Power Supply model's 115 watts. You'll also notice the presence of a 120V receptacle. While having a standard household plug-in is a handy feature, it's also the only source of the 175W maximum power.

The 175W Power Supply also features a USB-A port not found on the newer model. It can deliver 1.67 amps at 9 volts, totaling 15 watts, or 12 watts with 2.4 amps at 5 volts. The only USB-C port is rated for up to 45W with a maximum of 15 volts at 3 amps.

Another key difference is that the M18 Top-Off 175W Power Supply isn't a battery charger. It's also the only one of the two that features a rafter hanger, an important feature if you need to take your power supply with you wherever you go.