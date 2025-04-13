What Does Milwaukee Tool's Limited Warranty Mean And What Isn't Covered?

Though not all of its tools are made in Wisconsin these days, Milwaukee Tools remains one of the most notable names in the tool game. In fact, the brand has spent the better part of the past decade building a reputation for manufacturing a lineup of hand tools, power tools, and storage gear known for being as tough and reliable as they are innovative. And nowadays, there's a Milwaukee-branded tool for just about any job at hand, including a few that could prove invaluable to those in the DIY landscaping set.

Apart from their general esteem in the tool community, devices bearing the Milwaukee logo also come with one of the better warranties in the consumer tool market. You may not realize it, but that warranty goes into effect the moment you purchase a Milwaukee-branded device from a licensed distributor, meaning you do not need to register the device elsewhere for the coverage to be activated. According to Milwaukee, when that warranty goes into effect, the tool will be covered from any defect in materials or craftsmanship that went into its making. If any such defect is found, it should be repaired or replaced by Milwaukee Tools free of cost.

There are, of course, a few catches to Milwaukee Tools' warranty coverage that you'll need to consider before you go the repair or replace route. That's because the warranty is limited in its coverage, primarily in regard to the time from which the tool was purchased to when it failed.

