5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy When Replacing Shocks And Struts
Replacing your own struts and shocks is a job that requires mid-level automotive repair skills. Most moderately experienced home mechanics and enthusiasts should be able to handle the job with relative ease. Even novices should be able to tackle the task as long as they have the right guidance and, most importantly, the proper tools for the job. Luckily, replacing shocks and struts doesn't require a lot of highly specialized or expensive tools. In fact, many experienced DIYers probably already have most or all of the basic tools necessary. But if you don't already have an extensive toolbox, don't worry. Harbor Freight has got you covered.
Known for its affordable and professional selection of tools, Harbor Freight is a great place to start when building your own tool collection. If you're planning to replace your own shocks and struts — or perform any automotive maintenance, for that matter — you can never have too many tools. From jacks to pry bars and torque wrenches, here are five Harbor Freight tools that will come in handy when replacing shocks and struts.
2-ton floor jack
Anyone interested in performing their own automotive maintenance or repair work needs a solid floor jack. Bottle jacks and scissor jacks work well in a pinch — like when changing a blown tire on the side of the highway — but if you're planning to do any serious maintenance or repair jobs, you're going to want the added convenience and versatility that a floor jack provides. For shock and strut jobs, specifically, you'll need to lift at least one side of the car at a time to remove the wheels and access the parts you plan to replace. Furthermore, an extra floor jack is frequently necessary when replacing shocks, as you'll often need to compress the new shock to help you fit it into place.
Harbor Freight's 2-Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack is perfect for the job. With a two-ton capacity, it can support most vehicles, including SUVs and small-to-mid-size pickup trucks. The rapid pump feature means you can lift your car without straining your arms, and the jack's low profile means it will fit under almost any vehicle. The jack features oversized casters for added stability and comes engineered to meet ASME-PASE standards.
Cordless impact wrench
Every auto repair technician, home mechanic, and DIYer needs a ½-inch drive impact wrench in their tool arsenal. Impact wrenches can be air-powered, battery-powered, or electric and are used to remove and install car lug nuts and various other large automotive fasteners. For home mechanics and DIYers, a quality ½-inch drive battery-powered impact wrench can provide more versatility and nearly the same amount of torque as a pneumatic tool without the need for a costly air compressor. When replacing shocks and struts, an impact wrench is essential. You'll need it for basically every part of the job, from removing wheels to disconnecting strut bolts and uninstalling shock mounting hardware.
The HERCULES 20V ½-inch Impact Wrench available from Harbor Freight is an excellent and affordable option for DIYers and home mechanics. The four-mode, compact impact wrench features three-speed settings and up to 500 ft-lb of breakaway torque, meaning it can handle even the most stubborn bolt. The variable speed trigger allows you to work with extreme precision, and the built-in LED light means you can see what you're doing, even in dark and cramped spaces. The only downside to the HERCULES impact wrench is that it doesn't come with a battery pack or charger. If you choose to purchase this tool, you'll have to buy those parts separately or find another compatible battery.
Pry bar set
Pry bars are another must-have tool when working on cars. Most automotive components are attached to each other with a lot of force. Combine that force with corrosion and rust, and sometimes, it can feel impossible to disconnect two vehicle parts. This is where tools like impact wrenches, breaker bars, and pry bars come into play. Shocks and struts are notorious for being difficult to remove. These parts are located beneath the car and are subject to harsh elements, meaning it often requires a great deal of effort to remove them from the vehicle. When replacing struts and shocks, pry bars are especially handy for dislodging struts from steering knuckles and removing shocks from the mounting points.
Fortunately, you can pick up a quality and affordable set of Pittsburgh Pry Bars from Harbor Freight. This set of four crowbars covers all the bases and includes 8-inch, 12-inch, 18-inch, and 24-inch pry bars. Each is made from carbon steel with a black powder-coat finish and features a comfortable ergonomic grip.
Torque wrench
Torque wrenches are a lesser-known but highly critical tool for auto repair work and maintenance. Every vehicle fastener and component has a specified torque rating — meaning every car part must be installed using the correct amount of force, no more and no less. If you apply too much torque to a plastic component, it may break. If you apply uneven torque to a seal or gasket, it may develop leaks. And if you torque your car's lug nuts improperly, you may warp your brake rotors or even lose a wheel while driving.
This rule applies to basically every component of your car, including shocks and struts. For your replacement, you'll need to torque the strut and shock bolts properly when installing new parts, and you'll also have to torque your lug nuts after you put the wheels back on your car. Torque wrenches allow you to tighten fasteners to a specified rating without fearing over- or under-tightening. When you reach the correct torque level, the torque wrench will make a clicking sound and will not allow you to apply any more force to the fastener.
Harbor Freight's ½-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench can help you complete your strut and shock replacement correctly and safely. It features torque settings from 50 to 250 ft-lb, which makes it appropriate for most automotive maintenance jobs, from tire repair to suspension work. It has a sealed head to prevent dirt and debris from clogging its 72 ratcheting teeth and a 24-inch handle for extra leverage. The wrench comes in a protective storage case and is guaranteed for accuracy within +/- 4% clockwise.
Ratchet and socket set
No home mechanic or DIY toolbox is complete without a ratchet and socket set. A socket set is one of the most basic types of hand tools and has applications ranging from auto repair to home improvement and more. When it comes to replacing shocks and struts, there are many smaller nuts and bolts you'll need to remove as part of the job. You may be able to get away with using your impact wrench for some of these fasteners, but others will be too small for a beefy power tool, while others will be impossible to reach without a small ratchet.
Harbor Freight's 66-Piece Quinn Socket Set can handle just about any auto repair or maintenance job you can throw at it. It features ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch drive 72-tooth ratchets, various SAE and metric sockets for each drive type, and three extensions. The tools are made from sturdy chrome vanadium steel and come in a solid storage case.