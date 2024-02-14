5 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Come In Handy When Replacing Shocks And Struts

Replacing your own struts and shocks is a job that requires mid-level automotive repair skills. Most moderately experienced home mechanics and enthusiasts should be able to handle the job with relative ease. Even novices should be able to tackle the task as long as they have the right guidance and, most importantly, the proper tools for the job. Luckily, replacing shocks and struts doesn't require a lot of highly specialized or expensive tools. In fact, many experienced DIYers probably already have most or all of the basic tools necessary. But if you don't already have an extensive toolbox, don't worry. Harbor Freight has got you covered.

Known for its affordable and professional selection of tools, Harbor Freight is a great place to start when building your own tool collection. If you're planning to replace your own shocks and struts — or perform any automotive maintenance, for that matter — you can never have too many tools. From jacks to pry bars and torque wrenches, here are five Harbor Freight tools that will come in handy when replacing shocks and struts.