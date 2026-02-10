Five Common Problems With Subaru Boxer Engines, According To Owners

According to the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), Subaru is ranked as the 17th most reliable brand out there. This represents a somewhat worse result compared to 2024's VDS in which Subaru occupied 15th place. However, when it comes to Consumer Reports (CR) 2024 reliability studies, Subaru is ranked as second most reliable after being dethroned from first place by Toyota.

Regardless, for many enthusiasts, the iconic boxer engine is what defines the brand and plays a major role in how well a specific model performs in the reliability segment. The legacy of Subaru boxer engines traces back to the 1960s and the Subaru 1000 — the brand's first front-engine, front-wheel drive vehicle intended for broader markets.

Throughout the past 60 years, the boxer engine evolved, but not without its faults. Some of these are minor and can be ironed out with regular and preventive maintenance, but other issues became the Achilles' heel of the Subaru boxer engine — problems the internet isn't keen on forgetting anytime soon. Here are five common owner-identified problems with Subaru boxer engines and what to do about them.