5 Snap-On Tools That Aren't Just For Cars
Snap-On is a name that evokes powerful mental images within anyone who even has a passing relationship with hand and power tools. Snap-On is one of the most iconic tool brands in existence, and it's among the best hand tool makers you'll find. Equipment is expensive, and the company doesn't run commercials or sell through traditional channels such as big box stores.
The company sells through its online presence today, and it remains closely tied to those roots. Snap-On is focused primarily on delivering extreme quality to mechanics. It's common to see the iconic brand in the hands of professionals across many industrial sectors, but the auto mechanic has long been Snap-On's bread and butter.
There are numerous Snap-On tools that extend beyond the workshop and can make a significant difference in tackling a range of other tasks. The company manufactures air and power tools in addition to its legendary ratchets and other handheld equipment. Its power tools don't change the story much, and are high-quality and crazy expensive. If you're a die-hard Snap-On enthusiast or are looking for the cream of the crop in terms of performance, Snap-On gear is often the way to go. These five tools from the maker deliver performance that is useful in a home improvement setting, as an augmentation to emergency preparedness kits, and more.
14.4V Soldering Iron
Snap-On offers so many high-quality hand tools that it's easy to overlook the powered equipment in its catalog, especially the items falling into niche usage areas. Snap-On's 14.4V Soldering Iron is one example of an interesting cordless tool.
Soldering irons are rarely offered as non-corded models. Milwaukee offers one as part of its M12 product catalog. The Snap-On model doesn't feature the same pivoting head as Milwaukee's offering, but it does deliver more features. The tool can hit its heated temperature in 15 seconds compared to the Milwaukee variant's 18-second heating time. This unit also features three temperature settings, ranging from a low of 450 degrees Fahrenheit (F) to a high of 750 degrees. It also utilizes three integrated LED lights to make working in all types of conditions easier.
The tool comes with two soldering tips and includes quality-of-life enhancements like an automatic shut-off that Snap-On has patented. If the tool tips over, it automatically turns itself off. It also uses a patented orientation sensor to let users use the soldering iron at any angle they need. It features a 45-minute runtime on its low setting and an ergonomic, right-angle body shape with a lightweight design. Snap-On's 14.4V Soldering Iron sells for $340, so it's not a solution that casual soldering-iron users will likely consider investing in.
18V Caulk Gun
Caulking guns are an interesting option in the power tool marketplace. The Snap-On 18V Caulk Gun costs $389, significantly more than the hand-powered alternative from your local Home Depot or Ace Hardware. The average skeleton gun will run you roughly $10 to $15. However, cordless electric caulking guns make applying sealants and adhesives significantly less time-consuming and physically demanding. Many brands offer a tool like this to the marketplace, and the results are varied. Snap-On's model promises to deliver smooth, consistent output.
Where the Snap-On tool sets itself apart most starkly is in its ability to dispense up to 400 tubes of caulk on a single battery charge. This tool delivers a dispensing rate ranging from 2 to 18 inches per minute. It produces minimal noise or vibration during operation and features an automatic piston retraction function that stops dispensing between application areas or when you need to set the tool down.
14.4V Handheld Fluid Transfer Pump
The fluid transfer tool comes in various forms, but the Snap-On 14.4V Handheld Fluid Transfer Pump offers a unique hybrid between a full-sized pump and a small-scale drill attachment. This solution is well-suited to an automotive workshop, as it supports the transfer of multiple automotive fluids. The tool can drain your car's windshield wiper fluid or remove old oil. If you spend time pumping brake systems, replacing windshield wiper fluid, or flushing transmissions, this is for you, but it also serves as an excellent household pumping system.
The unit can transfer water out of a flooded bathroom or fill a remote fish tank. It features a compact tool body for easy storage when it isn't in use, along with a brushless motor and an aluminum pump for longevity, and includes a built-in battery gauge. It uses a screened intake and a self-priming pump to enable easy use and quick start-up. It can't be used to transfer flammable liquids, but for household tasks, this requirement rarely appears on the to-do list.
The tool includes 3/16-inch and 5/8-inch hoses and adapters, expanding its versatility across a range of requirements. The tool features an oversized trigger that's easy to depress while wearing gloves. As a Snap-On product, it comes with a Snap-On price of $420.
2-Piece NanoAxcess Tool Kit
Snap-On's 2-Piece NanoAxcess Tool Kit comes with an organization tray and charging equipment. It's a $390 investment in a pair of tiny screwdriving tools. The drivers run on the brand's 3.6V platform and utilize an integrated 4Ah battery pack for long-lasting power. Both driving tools can drive over 600 fasteners on a single charge. The standard driver weighs under 1 pound and measures 4-½ inches long. The inline driver is roughly the same size and weight as the ratcheting screwdriver. Both feature forward and reverse driving, with a variable-speed trigger and a soft-start function.
The drivers deliver up to 44 in-lbs. of torque and feature a spindle lock that allows users to apply power up to a threshold of 248 in-lbs. of torque. Both charge via USB-C, and their charging ports are IP67-rated for solid protection against moisture and debris. If not for the price, this pair of miniature driving tools would easily become a must-have for users across the spectrum. They can support a wide range of building and repair tasks with unparalleled access in tight spaces. However, Snap-On's pricing makes it a specialist's option.
18V 18-Inch Band File Sander
The 18V 18-Inch Band File Sander is a tool that's useful across many automotive applications. It can help support tasks ranging from custom part installation to weld-free rust repair on a project car. Snap-On's sander retails for $510. The tool offers several qualities that set it apart from the standard offerings. Both the head and battery compartments can rotate up to 270 degrees, providing significant flexibility to the unit's body for accessing recessed areas or hard-to-reach spots. It features a motor screen to protect the internal mechanisms from debris and includes a contour sanding arm. The belt features tool-free adjustment capability, and the handle helps reduce vibration.
This tool might not be a priority for routine home maintainers. Band file sanders are niche units. However, this is a critical addition to a wide range of workshops beyond auto repair. Anyone working with a wide variety of metal components can utilize this kind of tool to great effect. It's also a solid option for maintaining bladed instruments like axes, knives, and lawnmower blades.