There's A Reason You've Never Seen A Snap-On Tools Commercial

If there's one thing giant companies love, besides making money, it's encouraging folks to spend on their products through advertising. Tool brands are no exception to this. Spending any amount of time in front of a TV is sure to acquaint you with a brand's latest marketing materials. At the same time, there are some tool brands that you likely know, yet you can't think of a single time you've seen them advertised via commercials. Snap-On is one such tool source, with its lack of in-your-face advertising being by design rather than a marketing team flub.

While Snap-On does market itself, having run print ads and similar campaigns throughout its history, it doesn't go all-out. This may seem like a big mistake and a missed opportunity to accumulate countless new customers, but the fact is, this approach is core to the company's operation. The minds behind the brand don't see such expenditures as necessary. Instead, it focuses on making direct sales to tradespeople in need, allowing the quality of its tools to speak for itself. It relies on those who utilize its product to understand that, while they do cost a pretty penny — like Snap-On's cordless power tools, which are crazy expensive — the quality is second to none. Word of mouth and reputation do all the heavy lifting.

Snap-On continues to grow and evolve as a company, while still maintaining an old-school approach to business. Evidently, it has brought success, which is why the brand is confident enough not to bother with TV spots or ad campaigns.