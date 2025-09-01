Here's How To Drain Your Car's Windshield Wiper Fluid

It might seem unusual to drain a vehicle's windshield washer fluid, but there are legitimate reasons why this is an essential maintenance activity. I experienced this firsthand last year with a Ford Mustang I purchased at auction. The car arrived with a wiper fluid reservoir filled with what looked like water. In preparation for the upcoming winter, I emptied the solution and replaced it with a more suitable blend. Had I not, the water could freeze and expand in the cold, causing damage to a system made mostly with plastic. Even some types of regular wiper fluid can freeze. I'm not a mechanic, but I've owned and worked on numerous used and auction cars over the years, so I've learned that fluid checks are a vital first step.

There are other scenarios where emptying the wiper fluid reservoir is necessary. Changing from a summer-friendly solution (with insect removal agents) to a winter-specific formula (with methanol to protect against freezing), or vice-versa, is common. Meanwhile, someone not paying attention or unfamiliar with what's going on under the hood could add the wrong liquid (think coolant). There may also be a need to remove contaminated wiper fluid to prevent damage to the pump or spray nozzles. Replacing the wiper fluid pump or supply line can require draining the wiper fluid to avoid waste and contamination.

Siphoning is the easiest way to extract wiper fluid; the steps are covered below. However, there are other methods, which are explained in the last section. In short, it's not too hard to find a way to drain wiper fluid when the need arises.