What Is In Store Bought Windshield Wiper Fluid? (And Is It Safe?)

While windshield washer fluid isn't one of the automotive products likely to cause harm to your car, it's also not safe to drink, and should be stored away safely. Manufacturers often put colored dyes in their washer fluid to distinguish it from water, but those bright colors can cause children to mistake it for juice.

As always with automotive products, it is best to follow the manufacturer's instructions, particularly the safety warnings. Windshield washer fluid — or wiper fluid, as it is sometimes erroneously known contains a particularly toxic chemical as its main active ingredient: a form of alcohol widely used in industrial applications and fuels known as methanol.

Methanol — also known as methyl alcohol or wood spirit — is great for dissolving the organic chemicals of road grime: grease, oil, gasoline, even squashed bugs, but swallowing it can cause vomiting, difficulty breathing, nerve damage, blindness, and even death. As little as one-tenth of an ounce (2.5ml) can seriously poison a child, while one ounce (30ml) of pure methanol can prove lethal for an adult. Most off-the-shelf, ready-mixed windshield washer fluid contains up to 50% methanol, with the concentrated form holding around 80%. These mixtures may contain another toxic alcohol — ethylene glycol — which acts as an antifreeze.

