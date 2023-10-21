Save Money And Make Your Own Windshield Wiper Fluid: Here's How
While it's important to make sure your car's windshield wipers are clean for good road visibility, windshield wiper fluid goes a long way toward keeping your windshield streak-free. Depending on where you live and your specific needs, you might need to purchase different types of windshield wiper fluid as the weather changes. The standard blue wiper fluid is available at most convenience stores, auto parts stores, and gas stations, and is an effective year-round solution.
In the summer, you might want to get a bug remover windshield wiper fluid that can break down sticky bug entrails and bird droppings. If you live in an area where it rains frequently, get a water-repellent wiper fluid that causes water to bead up and roll away, improving your visibility. For colder climates or a place with cold winters, you'll need a wiper fluid that doesn't freeze.
While there's no denying that wiper fluid is essential for a safe driving experience, the cost can add up over time. Cheaper fluids might not be as effective, while the better, more expensive ones may not be feasible as a year-round expense. The good news is that you can easily make your own windshield wiper fluid at home (in a pinch) with a handful of ingredients you probably already have lying around.
How to make DIY windshield wiper fluid
You can make a big batch of windshield wiper fluid and store it in a gallon jar so that it's easy to refill. Use any old gallon jar you have lying around at home, but make sure to clean and dry it first. This solution uses a combination of rubbing alcohol and water, and the general ratio is 8:1 to prevent freezing in the winter. Here's what you'll need:
-
8 gallons of rubbing alcohol (use 99% isopropyl rubbing alcohol for cold weather)
-
One gallon of distilled water
-
A tablespoon of dish soap or liquid castile soap
To make the wiper fluid, first pour the rubbing alcohol into the gallon jug. Top it up with the distilled water, then add the liquid soap (and, optionally, blue food coloring if you need a visual indicator). Screw on the cap and swirl the jar around, or tip it over gently a few times, to mix.
This solution can be used all year round, since the high alcohol content prevents it from freezing. If you live in a warmer place, you can use a vinegar solution instead. Mix one part distilled vinegar with three parts distilled water for an effective cleaning solution. For a wiper solution that can remove bugs, mud, and dirt, use an ammonia solution. Pour in one gallon of distilled water into a jar, add a tablespoon of dish soap, then top up with half a cup of ammonia.
What to know when making DIY wiper fluid
While making your own wiper fluid can be cost effective, there are a few things you should keep in mind. The first is to always use distilled water: Don't use tap water, as this can leave deposits or streaks on the glass. When working with chemicals like rubbing alcohol and ammonia, always wear gloves (and a mask, if you're particularly sensitive to fumes).
Also make sure you're mixing the solution in a well ventilated area. Mix the solution by gently shaking or swirling the container. Shaking or mixing vigorously can cause the soap to create suds.
When the temperature drops, you should switch out your wiper fluid for something that's antifreeze, since the last thing you want is the wiper fluid freezing in the reservoir. A wiper fluid made with a high concentration of isopropyl rubbing alcohol shouldn't freeze, but you should test it before using it nonetheless. To do this, leave the prepared solution out overnight in the cold. If it freezes or is slushy, add another cup of rubbing alcohol.
When using liquid soap, less is more. You might also need to experiment with different types of soaps to find one that leaves your windshield streak-free. Many people swear by liquid castile soap. Finally, using food coloring is completely optional. It's just a way to distinguish what the liquid is and give your homemade wiper fluid that "real" appearance.