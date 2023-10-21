Save Money And Make Your Own Windshield Wiper Fluid: Here's How

While it's important to make sure your car's windshield wipers are clean for good road visibility, windshield wiper fluid goes a long way toward keeping your windshield streak-free. Depending on where you live and your specific needs, you might need to purchase different types of windshield wiper fluid as the weather changes. The standard blue wiper fluid is available at most convenience stores, auto parts stores, and gas stations, and is an effective year-round solution.

In the summer, you might want to get a bug remover windshield wiper fluid that can break down sticky bug entrails and bird droppings. If you live in an area where it rains frequently, get a water-repellent wiper fluid that causes water to bead up and roll away, improving your visibility. For colder climates or a place with cold winters, you'll need a wiper fluid that doesn't freeze.

While there's no denying that wiper fluid is essential for a safe driving experience, the cost can add up over time. Cheaper fluids might not be as effective, while the better, more expensive ones may not be feasible as a year-round expense. The good news is that you can easily make your own windshield wiper fluid at home (in a pinch) with a handful of ingredients you probably already have lying around.