How To Make Your Own Windshield Washer Fluid (And Why You Should)

Keeping a clean windshield is a safety necessity, whether you're dealing with bug residue in the summer or sludgy buildup in the winter. Windshield washer fluid is essential to this task. You might not think twice of spending $4 or $5 on a gallon of the blue stuff, but there is an alternative. Make washer fluid at home—you'll save money and avoid harsh chemicals in the process.

A gallon of DIY fluid uses roughly one cup of white vinegar (about $0.35) and one to two cups of 91% isopropyl alcohol (around $1.00 to $2.00 based on a quart-sized bottle), in addition to $1 for distilled water and a few pennies for liquid dish soap. That puts the total per-gallon cost at approximately $2.35 to $3.35 — potentially saving up to 40 percent on some commercial formulas.

Sure, store-bought fluid is convenient, but you're paying a premium for something that's mostly water, methanol, and color additives. Opt for name-brand washer fluid, and the retail price doubles. It's an unnecessary outlay when you likely have most of the ingredients already on hand. Another advantage of this windshield washer fluid DIY approach is that you can adjust the formula depending on the weather and driving conditions. This saves more money and further simplifies the process. All it takes is a few minutes to whip up a batch of washer fluid, and you can hit the road ready for whatever sticks to the windshield. Keep reading as we walk you through these simple steps.