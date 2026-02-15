These Real-Life Vehicles & Objects Inspired Star Wars' Most Famous Aircraft

As iconic as the X-Wing Fighter is in Star Wars, its inspiration came from a rather unlikely place. Colin Cantwell wrote in a Reddit AMA back in 2016 that the idea for the X-Wing came to him while he was in a British pub. Seeing someone throw a dart at a dartboard apparently sparked the idea, and it "went forward from there," according to Cantwell's comment. He also noted in the same comment that he wanted the X-Wing to be "ultracool" and very different from other aircraft in "Star Wars" – it had to be "alien."

Although you'll have to visit Boeing's working X-Wing in the museum where it now resides, plenty of X-Wing models exist for enthusiasts to enjoy. According to Cantwell, because the LEGO Star Wars sets were not released until much later, he did not own any of them. Instead, he had drawers full of plastic model parts (nicknamed nurneys) with which he created the first designs.

As for Cantwell's designs, he seemingly agreed with one Redditor who suggested some of his designs "don't quite seem to make sense." In response, Cantwell replied that his aircraft were "80% looks, 10% aerodynamics, 10% whimsy."