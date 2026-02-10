4 Phones With A Longer-Lasting Battery Than The Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung's Galaxy S25+ is one of the best Android smartphones available. It offers significant improvements over the base Galaxy S25 and runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it a solid enough choice at its $999 MSRP. However, while there are a lot of great things about the S25+, one aspect isn't quite as stellar, at least compared to other high-end phones out there: The battery life.

The middle child of Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup packs a 4,900 mAh battery that the manufacturer claims is good for 30 hours of video playback. As you might expect, real-world testing reveals much less favorable numbers. Depending on who you ask, the S25+'s active battery life ranges from 14 to 17 hours, with GSMArena, for example, also managing 18 hours of video playback on a full charge.

That's actually not that bad, all things considered, but we can do better — and without spending a huge chunk more than the S25+'s $999 MSRP, either. To that end, here are four smartphones with better battery life than the Galaxy S25+, based on real-world testing data from reliable sources.