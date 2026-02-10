4 Phones With A Longer-Lasting Battery Than The Samsung Galaxy S25+
Samsung's Galaxy S25+ is one of the best Android smartphones available. It offers significant improvements over the base Galaxy S25 and runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it a solid enough choice at its $999 MSRP. However, while there are a lot of great things about the S25+, one aspect isn't quite as stellar, at least compared to other high-end phones out there: The battery life.
The middle child of Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup packs a 4,900 mAh battery that the manufacturer claims is good for 30 hours of video playback. As you might expect, real-world testing reveals much less favorable numbers. Depending on who you ask, the S25+'s active battery life ranges from 14 to 17 hours, with GSMArena, for example, also managing 18 hours of video playback on a full charge.
That's actually not that bad, all things considered, but we can do better — and without spending a huge chunk more than the S25+'s $999 MSRP, either. To that end, here are four smartphones with better battery life than the Galaxy S25+, based on real-world testing data from reliable sources.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Much like Samsung, Apple has several versions of its iPhone 17 on offer. Unfortunately for Apple, its equivalent middle child, the $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro, can't quite compete with the S25+ in terms of battery life, trailing Samsung's offering in most professional tests — although some do give Cupertino's offering the edge. Given this mixed performance, we think that those who want an iPhone that definitively outperforms the S25+ will have to step up to the impressive (and expensive) iPhone 17 Pro Max, which starts at an S25 Ultra-rivaling $1,199.
Is it a bit of an unfair comparison? Yes, you could argue it is, although testing by Tom's Guide does at least show that the 17 Pro Max also bests Samsung's flagship S25 Ultra, so you are getting a better offering than even Samsung's best (at least as of February 2026). Apple's latest flagship manages 17 hours and 54 minutes in the outlet's script-based browsing test, almost identical to the 17 hours and 58 minutes GSMArena managed on average in its automated suite.
The S25+, on the other hand, managed 16 hours and 55 minutes and 14 hours and 26 minutes, respectively. Frankly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max probably won't feel like a night-and-day improvement over the S25+ when it comes to battery life, but a win's a win. Should you pay an extra $200 on an iPhone just for anywhere between one and three hours' longer battery life, though? We'll let you be the judge of that.
Motorola Moto G (2026)
Motorola's 2026 Moto G proves that you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a phone that offers genuinely impressive life. Of course, this $199 smartphone isn't going to best Samsung's offering in terms of performance, display quality, or photography (to name a few areas), so one should keep their expectations in check. That said, what it does offer is flagship-rivaling battery life for a fraction of the cost of a typical top-end smartphone.
If you're familiar with Motorola's G family, you know the drill with the 2026 Moto G: It's a solid phone with decent enough build quality (including a nice vegan leather back), capable — if unexceptional – cameras, and a large 6.7-inch screen, albeit one limited to 720p. It's a decent enough set of features for the price, with the icing on the cake for budget-oriented users being the phone's great battery endurance. Well, that and the eye-catching pink it comes in, which will surely appeal to some buyers.
Motorola claims that the Moto G's 5,200 mAh battery gives it two days of battery life, which is definitely on the exaggerated side. Still, it does very well: ZDNet got 24 hours of continuous video playback from the phone (at a low brightness level), while Tom's Guide managed 19 hours and 11 minutes of uptime in its automated browsing test — nearly 2.5 hours longer than the S25+'s 16 hours and 55 minutes.
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
Xiaomi's Poco F8 Ultra is something of an outlier in the world of modern smartphones in some regard — although whether that's a good thing is entirely in the eye of the beholder. For one, it's available with a blue, faux-denim back. Secondly, the F8 Ultra has a subwoofer that looks to try and add a bit of heft to the otherwise thin and bass-light sound of most smartphones.
Both do the job well, it seems; not only does the F8 Ultra have a unique look that certainly sets it apart from other smartphones out there, but the subwoofer also gives it outstanding audio playback that seemingly outclasses almost everything else out there. You're probably still better off with a great pair of Bluetooth headphones, especially in public, but it's a welcome strength nonetheless. Unfortunately, the subwoofer does impact battery life quite a bit, at least according to PhoneArena's testing.
While the F8 Ultra's 6,500 mAh battery lasts 22 hours and 52 minutes in the outlet's browsing test (significantly better than the S25+'s 19 hours), the subwoofer drags its performance in gaming and video tests down. The phone only manages 5 hours and 31 minutes in the former and 6 hours and 24 minutes in the latter, both well below the average of about 10 hours or so. Keep the subwoofer off, though, and you're likely to see great battery life: TechAdvisor managed two days of battery life in a work-from-home setting, while GSMArena's automated test suite returned an average battery life of 18 hours and 52 minutes, about four-and-a-half hours longer than the Galaxy S25+.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 is a great phone with one major strength: battery life. U.S. models ship with a 7,300 mAh unit, one of the largest in a smartphone (at least, one available stateside), and it gives the $999 flagship smartphone class-leading battery life.
We tested a OnePlus 15 and found that its battery could survive a full day of heavy use. Our reviewer subjected it to a mixed workload that included regular text communication across multiple apps, AI processing, gaming, multiple hours of music streaming, GPS navigation, and even reverse-charging his wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 15 still had about a quarter of battery life left after all of this, which is quite impressive. And, thanks to the phone's proprietary 120W fast charging, topping this massive battery up is quite quick, too: It took just 43 minutes for us to charge a depleted battery to 100%.
Other tests back up our impression. The OnePlus 15 managed a truly impressive 25 hours and 13 seconds in the latest iteration of the Tom's Guide battery life test, just under nine hours longer than the Samsung Galaxy S25+. OnePlus' latest flagship also cruised past the 20-hour mark in GSMArena's testing, although its 24 hours and 3 minutes falls behind the score on Tom's Guide. That said, it's still just about nine hours ahead of Samsung's phone here, too. So, while the phone's raw longevity may differ between tests, the gap between the S25+ and OnePlus 15 seems pretty consistent — and consistently huge.