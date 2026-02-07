5 Cool Hunting Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed
There are many ways to prepare for hunting season, whether it's making sure your body is fit enough to spend hours outdoors, buying the right clothing, or brushing up on your shooting skills at the range. In fact, you may even find yourself downloading apps to make sure you're hunting in the right areas, like the onX Hunt app. But of course, one of the most crucial elements of a successful hunt is making sure you have the right equipment on hand.
While some people enjoy doing things the good old-fashioned way, others prefer using technology to make their hunts more effective, efficient, or even just enjoyable. These days, there's no shortage of assistive hunting tech you can invest in that spans different aspects of the experience. There are so many hunting gadgets that you can easily snag from online retailers like Amazon, which range from night vision goggles, hand warmers, to powerful flashlights.
So, if you're a hunter looking to invest in some unique gadgets, we've rounded up options that'll help you identify animals, keep up with your hunting dogs, and make it easier to get close to your target. Should you want more details on how we've selected them, you can skip to the end of the article.
AI-powered trail cameras
In its review, YouTube channel Hunting Guide shares that they thought the SPYPOINT Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera was a "game-changing piece of hunting tech," saying it can significantly improve your hunting range. With its integrated app, this trail camera sends captured images as photos, videos, or time-lapses. Capable of swapping between carriers, SPYPOINT shares that you can take 28MP photos and 720p videos with sound. And of course, what truly sets it apart from other models is how it uses BUCK TRACKER AI, which lets you filter up to 8 species.
An Amazon's Choice product, the SPYPOINT Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera has an average rating of 4 stars based on more than 2,400 customer reviews. Depending on how many units you want to purchase, prices range from $78.80 for a single unit to $259.98 for a pack of four (or around $65 each). While it can support 512GB, the price doesn't include the microSD card. You also have the option to get 8 AA batteries or a rechargeable lithium battery.
If you're hoping to invest in a unit with better picture quality, SPYPOINT also sells the $99.99 Flex Plus model, which boasts 36MP photo and 1080p video resolution. But take note, you should check if trail cameras are banned in your state before adding this to your cart. Besides finding the right unit, setting up your hunting trail camera correctly also matters, including putting it in the right location, plus using the right batteries and SD card.
Scent camouflaging tools
In the wild, many animals have developed a keen sense of smell, which helps them avoid everything from natural predators to human beings. Because of this, companies like Ozonics and Wildgame Innovations have created gadgets that can help reduce the likelihood of human scent interfering with your hunt. To do this, they use slightly different technology and approaches. For example, Ozonics says that its patented method utilizes electricity to chemically alter your scent, turning it into ozone, which makes it stand out less. On the other hand, Wildgame Innovations uses PureION technology, which uses ion molecules instead.
An independent Outdoor Life survey revealed that most hunters who tested Ozonics units believed they had some positive impact on their hunting experiences with deer. But take note, not everyone was convinced. In a comparison video of the $209.99 Wildgame Innovations ZeroTrace versus the $599.99 Ozonics HR500, YouTube creator The Hidden Outdoors claims they didn't think either model was worth the extra weight after a season of using both.
On Amazon, the Ozonics HR500 retails for $369.99. While it doesn't have a ton of reviews yet, it does show promise with more than 30 users giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars. On the other hand, Wildgame Innovation's ZeroTrace has a lot more fans, with more than a thousand Amazon users giving it around 4.3 stars. Retailing for $99.99, 65% of users have also given it a perfect rating.
GPS-enabled hunting dog collars
While many people may associate Garmin with tracking their running and other fitness activities, the brand is also pretty popular for outdoor enthusiasts. Renowned for its GPS tracking technology, its inReach models are well-reviewed by hunters, campers, and anglers. Unsurprisingly, Garmin also makes hunting gadgets for your canine companions as well. These days, there's no shortage of highly-rated dog smart collars from popular brands like Fi and Halo. However, in 2025, Outdoor Life named the Garmin TT15X GPS as the most accurate dog collar out there with a lot of custom options for your hunting strategies. While Outdoor Life did caution that the collar was quite bulky, it's important to note that the brand does sell a mini variant that weighs around 7.5 ounces.
On Amazon, you can get the Garmin TT15 Dog Tracking Bundle, which includes both the dog collar and the handheld tracker for $1,100. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, this Garmin hunting dog set has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 200 customers. Capable of tracking up to 20 dogs with individual hunt metrics, you can even set it for active and inactive dogs, which is great for when you don't need your whole pack for every hunt. While you may already own something like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 if you want to stay safe in the wilderness, you can also pair the TT15 with a Garmin smartwatch too.
Animal-specific hearing amplifiers
When it comes to hunting, your hearing is crucial to situational awareness. Because of this, you may benefit from a tool fine-tuned to help you find your target. Depending on what you are trying to capture, TETRA offers three types of hearing enhancements with its AmpPods: Elk ($849), Turkey ($850), and Deer ($850). Out of the box, each model includes cleaning tools, carrying cases, and batteries. TETRA proudly claims that its hearing amplifiers are both American-designed and made in the USA, so it's a great way to support a small business.
Among them, TETRA's Turkey AmpPods are the most popular, with a hundred users rating it has 4.9 stars on average. Available in two variants, 75-level and 90-level, the main difference between the Turkey AmpPods models is that the company claims the 90-level model is better suited if you also want to use it for everyday life and in windy locations. In general, reviewers on their official website praised how it let them hear turkeys from further away and functions well for daily activities.
However, some users did mention that it had a tendency to change channels during windy days, and they ended up hearing other birds as well. On their YouTube channel, Blue Collar Outdoors USA mentioned that they found it effective and that it helped them hear birds that are quite far away, as well as their location. In addition, they said its ear protection features worked pretty well.
Electronic call tools
Using pre-recorded songs, electronic call tools can help add a layer of camouflage to your hunting experience or be used to either attract or deter potential animals within hunting range. Among popular electronic call tools, the Western Rivers Mantis PRO 100 is a highly-rated model. Priced at $93.59, it has enough built-in memory to store up to a hundred sounds. Among the installed sounds, you can have your pick from rabbits, deer, and turkeys to even coyotes, foxes, and bobcats. Powered by AA batteries, it comes with swiveling legs and a remote control that can work up to 300 yards.
Unlike smaller options, its 4-inch loudspeaker can generate 110 decibels, which is as loud as a car horn and can be directed toward a specific area. Although it's important to note that it doesn't hit the mark in everyone. For example, YouTube creator Seth Betts mentions that while they have been able to use it successfully in the wild, not all of its calls have worked effectively.
That said, Western Rivers also sells other models that might better suit your needs at a lower price. For example, there's the $38.25 Mantis 25, which is designed for calling predators with pivoting legs. As for game calls, there's the Mantis 50 and Mantis 75. All of its offerings include rubberized grips, LCD screens with backlight, random repeat timed options, and sound activation trigger buttons. Collectively, these electronic call tools from Western Rivers have garnered an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 490 Amazon customers.
Methodology
When selecting gadgets for this list, we considered hunting gadgets that have been praised by reputable publications and reviewers. We looked at the different pain points that many hunters experience, whether it's planning, monitoring their canine companions, improving their efficiency during the hunt, or cleaning up afterward. We also referenced some issues that were cited by buyers to give you a balanced view of the devices, including their limitations. Additionally, we mentioned whether there was a possibility that certain gadgets had been banned in some hunting areas due to legislation.
As with all unique and new devices, there is always a possibility that the technology behind certain gadgets still needs further improvement. In some cases, gadgets designed specifically for hunters may fall short of expectations. We referenced similar products that fulfill the same functions and some workarounds that can make them usable in the same context. When possible, we recommended gadgets that have at least an average rating of 4 stars or higher from more than 100 users.