This Offline Hunting App Shows Property Lines, But Is It Any Good? Here's What Users Say
It's been a while since that famous "There's an app for that" ad was on the airwaves, but the sentiment is as true today as it was back then. In fact, there are likely more apps available today than the purveyors of that famous ad campaign could've envisioned when it first began to air. That is particularly true in the case of mapping and navigation apps, which are more prominently available and more intricate in design than ever before. They're more directly targeted at specific sets of users, too, with off-roading-specific apps as accessible as those designed to help hunters.
If you're in the latter category, you've no doubt already heard a little bit about the onX Hunt app, which is equipped with all manner of features that might dramatically enhance your hunting experience the next time you set off into the wilds. And yes, one of those features will indeed help you steer clear of any private property when you're in offline mode, because no hunter wants to stalk into anyone's "stand your ground" territory on occasions where you venture far from the nearest cell tower.
Of course, onX Hunt is not providing those features for free, with the app currently offering different tiers of subscription plans to users. Those plans range from $14.99 per month up to $99.99 per year, and according to actual users, those who sign up for an onX Hunt sub will probably be glad they did.
Users are pretty happy with the onX hunting app
The user base for the onX Hunt app is pretty broad, as it has been downloaded millions of times between Apple's App Store and the Android-supported Google Play Store. And as we already noted, the overwhelmingly positive reviews would seem to imply it would make a fine addition to the range of items you might need for hunting season, with the app currently boasting ratings of 4.9 stars and 4.7 stars, respectively, on the Apple and Google store sites.
Even as onX Hunt may not come in quite as handy on the hunt as a good rangefinder, folks who've downloaded the app have a lot of nice things to say about it, with the 4.9-star rating on The App Store based on feedback from more than 243,000 users. Of those users, the bulk of them rave about the app's various planning, tracking and navigational features. Perhaps more importantly, many note that the onX's customer support team is both helpful and quick to respond, which is a rarity in the app realm. It should be noted, however, that some users claim that the app's property line details may not be up-to-the-minute accurate.
There are a few more negative ratings among the almost 60,000 reviews from the Google Play user base. Some of those reviews noted that certain onX Hunt features didn't work as intended on Android-supported devices, with the tracking option earning a few specific mentions. At least one other user also noted the app's mapping data may be out of date by several years in certain areas.
How we got here
This article should not be viewed as an endorsement of the onX Hunt app by SlashGear. It is instead meant to provide consumers who have an interest in purchasing or subscribing to the app with a ground-floor impression of onX Hunt directly from those who have already used it. In seeking to provide that real-world POV, we pored over dozens of online reviews as posted to various websites where the app can be downloaded, as well as other online platforms. Direct quotes from those reviews were used whenever it was deemed appropriate.