What Is A Rangefinder And How Can It Improve Your Archery Skills?

Archery is one of those sports where the smallest detail can lead to a drastic change in the outcome. For hunters who opt for a bow over a gun, it's these fine details that can often be the difference between a clean shot and a complete miss. This is why rangefinders have become such a popular piece of equipment for anyone who engages in archery. These handy little gadgets give hunters that extra edge of confidence in knowing where their arrow will land, as they remove the uncertainty from determining their yardage.

Arrows are vastly different from rifles, as they don't travel in a straight line for nearly as long. Their slower speeds mean they drop more quickly, and even the slightest miscalculation of the required distance can lead to an arrow falling short or flying over the target. Due to an arrow's steep arc, tracking its trajectory and the distance needed to hit the target can be a difficult undertaking.

Modern rangefinders have been a revelation in bowhunting and archery, and an Amazon gadget worth considering for hunting season. Before their invention, hunters had to rely on pin gaps or estimate the range using sight alone. Now hunters can get real-time feedback down to fractions of a yard. Many devices also account for angle compensation, which is a huge help when shooting from a raised vantage point or uneven terrain. The end result is a tool that improves the user's accuracy and also boosts a hunter's confidence in high-stakes moments.