These States Have Banned Hunting Trail Cameras - Here's Why

A trail camera is a device designed to take pictures or video of wildlife as they pass through the area. Often strapped to a tree, these cameras can withstand all manner of weather conditions and are motion-activated, storing images on either a memory card or transmitting them to another device like a smartphone wirelessly. They aren't just something you can put up anywhere you want, though. Places like Utah and Nevada have trail camera restrictions during hunting season, while Arizona has made them illegal for any hunting purposes. Other states, like Delaware and Kansas, have outright banned their use on any public lands, period.

High-tech devices have been creating controversy in the outdoor community as of late, and it isn't just around trail cameras. Another recent dust-up involves some government decisions around the use of drones for hunting. With trail cameras specifically, questions around privacy and whether a trail camera is an ethical tool for hunting (fair chase) have spurred some agencies into action.

While some states have enacted bans against using trail cameras, it's important to point out that these restrictions only apply to public lands. If you own private land, these regulations do not apply to any devices you install on your property.