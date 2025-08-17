Is It Legal To Use A Drone For Hunting? Here's What You Should Know

Many states don't allow a drone for hunting, but regulations vary, requiring some research on local laws to be sure. Some states, like Alabama, will allow drones for scouting, but not all states do. Kevin Dodd, of the Alabama Department of Conservation, explained to the Montgomery Advertiser, "We feel that if you fly a drone over your game plot before you go out hunting, that's the same as scouting from a truck or ATV."

States like Texas outlaw sport hunting with aircraft, but do offer restricted drone use with an Aerial Management Permit. This permit authorizes drones for counting, photographing, and hunting of only authorized animals (nuisance creatures like wild hogs and coyotes), and must include a Land Owner Authorization.

If you hunt with a drone in places like Maine, you could be fined $100-$500, and it escalates to a Class E criminal offense if a kill occurs. Using a drone for hunting in Kansas, on state-owned or managed land, is a misdemeanor that includes fines or even jail time. Colorado is another state where you can get into trouble flying a drone, as it charges you with stiff penalties for violating local drone laws, ranging from $70 to $125,000. Heather Dugan of Colorado Parks and Wildlife clarified the law with KDVR News, "The bottom line is, if it's related to a hunt in any way, you can't do it." With all the cutting-edge technology packed into the coolest drones that money can buy, a dichotomy forms between those who view it as a helpful tool and others who label it unethical.