5 Cheap Crate Engines You Can Get For Under $5,000

Balancing performance and price is always tricky when it comes to deciding which crate engine is the right one for your project. It's safe to assume that most enthusiasts would opt for a few extra ponies under the hood if money was no object, but in reality, every builder will have a budget to keep to, with some budgets being tighter than others. There are plenty of good value, high performance crate engines on the market for less than $10,000, but buyers with even stricter budgets aren't out of luck.

Independent engine builders and factory dealers both offer a selection of affordably priced crate engines, with some available for $5,000 or less. These five are just a small selection of what's on offer, and should provide cash-strapped builders with some ideas for what might work best to power their latest car or truck. We've included engines from GM, Ford, and HEMI, focusing on some of the most popular cheap offerings from leading retailers.