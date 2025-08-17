Chevy 350 Small Block Crate Engine: How Much Does It Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

The 350 cubic inch small-block V8 is one of the most popular engines Chevrolet has ever produced. During its long run, Chevy saw fit to drop the 350 into two generations of the beloved Chevy Corvette, select years of the Camaro, and many Chevy trucks. With 295 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque on tap in its earliest form, this engine delivered a decent amount of bang per cubic inch right away. Over the course of its lifespan, factory-issued versions of Chevy's 350-inch V8 produced between 145 and 370 horsepower, with higher output available from crate variants and racing builds.

The small-block 350-inch V8 eventually yielded to the newer LS series, and you can no longer buy a new Chevy truck or SUV with the older small-block V8s. While you can probably find a rebuildable one in a salvage yard for a few hundred dollars and Amazon sells the EngineTech full Chevy 350 rebuild kit for $356, crate engines offer more horsepower and a warranty from the builder. You'll pay thousands of dollars for a well-built crate motor, but the selection is impressive. BluePrint engines sells 18 different crate 350s starting at $4,650 for a 341-horsepower long block with valve and timing covers, oil pan, Holley Sniper Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), HEI ignition, and aluminum heads. For $9,099, you get a 391-horse version with all of the above plus thermostat and housing and a full set of engine accessories with serpentine belt and black pulleys. The first production Chevy to get the 350-inch V8 was the 1967 Camaro SS. The next year the 350 was an option on the Nova as well, and for 1969 it was the standard Corvette powerplant and could be had as an upgrade to any Chevy production car.