Which Cars Have Chevy's LT-1 Engine Under The Hood & How Much HP Does It Have?

The small block Chevy (SBC) V8 has powered several generations of performance cars over the last seven decades. One of the earliest examples to demonstrate the SBC engine's potential is the 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) LT-1. The LT-1 is considered one of the highest horsepower Chevrolet engines ever built.

Not to be confused with the Gen II LT1, the LT-1 (note the importance of the hyphen) debuted in 1970 as part of the first generation of SBC engines at the height of the muscle car era. Chevrolet produced the LT-1 from 1970 to 1972. However, the 1970 version was the most powerful, as later iterations saw reduced compression ratios and performance.

While the LT-1 was most prominently an option supplied to the Chevrolet C3 Corvette, it was also available for the Camaro Z/28 and special order Yenko customized 1970 Chevy Novas, known as the "Yenko Deuce." Today, any of these cars possessing an original LT-1 are highly sought after.