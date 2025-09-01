What Does A Ford 351 Windsor Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?
The Ford 351 Windsor is one of the most popular V8 engines Ford Motor Company has ever built. It belongs to the small block Ford family and was first introduced in 1969 with the Ford Mustang Mach 1. With a name derived from Ford's casting plant in Windsor, Ontario in Canada, this engine remained in production until 1996. Its long run cemented its place as one of Ford's most successful engines.
The 351 Windsor is very similar in size and shape to the 302, but the key difference lies in the length of the block. With a longer block, the 351 offers greater displacement, which translates to more power and torque. Ford's 351 Windsor SBF competed with Chevy's 350 small block engine. Much like its rival, the 351 was compact, reliable, affordable, powerful, and highly tunable.
Thanks to its longer block and strong torque output, especially at lower rpm, the versatile 351W powered some of the coolest Ford cars. This included muscle cars like the Mustang, as well as the F-150 pickup, Bronco SUV, and LTD sedan. Its popularity, combined with a distinct muscle car character, has kept it relevant for decades, especially in engine swaps and hot-rodding projects. Even after its discontinuation, the 351W has stayed alive in the aftermarket. It is still a great pick at junkyards, and some companies continue to offer crate engines to buy right off the shelf.
How much does a 351 Windsor crate engine cost?
Turn-key crate engines come pretty much ready to run, while half-built units might require some parts and assembly. Ultimately, which one you choose comes down to whether you'd rather build or buy your crate engine. ATK High Performance offers both kinds, including a half-built engine that produces 300 horsepower for the price of $4,350 and a turn-key crate HP11C producing 385 horsepower that will set you back $7,163. The latter comes equipped with a four-barrel carburetor that runs at 680 cubic feet per minute and also includes all the essential parts to run the engine. For those who prefer modern fueling, the nearly identical HP11C-EFI swaps the carb for electronic fuel injection and is listed at $7,852.
Another strong contender is the 345-horsepower Windsor from Five-Star engines, listed on its website for $4,695. This Five-Star engine comes equipped with a Clevite 77 rod, performance camshaft, remanufactured cylinder heads, and a one-year unlimited mileage warranty. This option also comes with a standard carburetor, though an aftermarket fuel injection can be added.
Phoenix Engines rounds out the list with several 351 Windsor turn-key options available, ranging from 290 to 365 horsepower. Prices start at $5,095 and top out at $5,695 for the most powerful offering. These engines include aluminum performance heads, steel forged rods, and a Power 2 Howard's Cam kit. Like Five-Star, Phoenix provides a one-year warranty, and most builds can be customized. Keep in mind, however, that added options may increase both cost and lead time.