What Does A Ford 351 Windsor Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

The Ford 351 Windsor is one of the most popular V8 engines Ford Motor Company has ever built. It belongs to the small block Ford family and was first introduced in 1969 with the Ford Mustang Mach 1. With a name derived from Ford's casting plant in Windsor, Ontario in Canada, this engine remained in production until 1996. Its long run cemented its place as one of Ford's most successful engines.

The 351 Windsor is very similar in size and shape to the 302, but the key difference lies in the length of the block. With a longer block, the 351 offers greater displacement, which translates to more power and torque. Ford's 351 Windsor SBF competed with Chevy's 350 small block engine. Much like its rival, the 351 was compact, reliable, affordable, powerful, and highly tunable.

Thanks to its longer block and strong torque output, especially at lower rpm, the versatile 351W powered some of the coolest Ford cars. This included muscle cars like the Mustang, as well as the F-150 pickup, Bronco SUV, and LTD sedan. Its popularity, combined with a distinct muscle car character, has kept it relevant for decades, especially in engine swaps and hot-rodding projects. Even after its discontinuation, the 351W has stayed alive in the aftermarket. It is still a great pick at junkyards, and some companies continue to offer crate engines to buy right off the shelf.