350 Chevy Vs Ford 351W: Which Engine Is Best?

I started learning to work on cars in the late 1970s by helping my stepdad turn salvaged mid-1960s Chevy Chevelles into street-stock-class race cars. Throughout that period, I had my hands on a number of small-block Chevy V8s, including a fair number of 350 Chevy engines. While the late 1970s might have been among the worst years for production 350 Chevy engines, the race engines we used more closely resembled those from the early 1970s, a time before the required emissions changes brought the Muscle Car Era to a halt.

The Ford 351W, one of three 351-cubic-inch V8 engines used by Ford, was built in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Windsor, located just across the Detroit River from Detroit, Michigan, is also the namesake of the Ford 351 Windsor, its name shortened to 351W much of the time.

Comparing a 350 Chevy to a Ford 351W is a little like comparing a Chevy Corvette to a Ford F-150; they're both good at their intended purpose. However, Chevrolet used the 350 in a wide variety of vehicles from trucks to Corvettes with horsepower ranging from 145 to 370 and up to 380 lb-ft of torque. While it's true that some models of the Ford Mustang featured a 300-horsepower 351W, it was never Ford's premier 351-cubic-inch offering.

Still, both the 350 Chevy and Ford 351W are similarly sized small block V8 engines. The good news is that they've each been blessed with upgrades through the years, as evidenced by the power delivered by their crate engine versions.