How Much HP Does A Ford 351 Windsor Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

Ford took a unique approach with its 351 cubic-inch V8 by offering different versions under names like Windsor, Cleveland, and Modified. Although the Modified name is inferred from the 351M and open to debate, it's a debate we'll leave for another time. While the 351M came last, essentially a shortened-stroke tall-deck 400 cubic-inch V8 filling the gap left by the 351C (Cleveland). The 351W (Windsor) is more widely known and one of the best engines ever put in a Ford. As you might have guessed, the 351C was produced in Cleveland, Ohio, while the 351W was built in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement

The 351W, introduced in 1969, followed the natural progression of Ford's 289 and 302 small block V8 engines. It's found in a number of Ford's coolest cars and trucks, and even replaced the 429 Cobra Jet when the iconic big block engine was discontinued in the early 1970s.

The earliest versions (pre-Malaise Era) of the Ford 351W had the most power, topping out at around 300 horsepower. With only a few modifications, like aftermarket cylinder heads, a more aggressive camshaft, and fuel injection, an otherwise stock 351W can make over 400 horsepower. Adding a turbocharger with seven pounds of boost pressure increases production to over 600 hp, and 12.6 psi boost approaches 800 hp.

Unfortunately, Ford no longer produces 351 Windsor engines. However, other companies offer remanufactured 351Ws as crate engines with horsepower ratings ranging from 300 to 385.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Stephen Foskett via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.5]