How Much HP Does A Ford 351 Windsor Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?
Ford took a unique approach with its 351 cubic-inch V8 by offering different versions under names like Windsor, Cleveland, and Modified. Although the Modified name is inferred from the 351M and open to debate, it's a debate we'll leave for another time. While the 351M came last, essentially a shortened-stroke tall-deck 400 cubic-inch V8 filling the gap left by the 351C (Cleveland). The 351W (Windsor) is more widely known and one of the best engines ever put in a Ford. As you might have guessed, the 351C was produced in Cleveland, Ohio, while the 351W was built in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
The 351W, introduced in 1969, followed the natural progression of Ford's 289 and 302 small block V8 engines. It's found in a number of Ford's coolest cars and trucks, and even replaced the 429 Cobra Jet when the iconic big block engine was discontinued in the early 1970s.
The earliest versions (pre-Malaise Era) of the Ford 351W had the most power, topping out at around 300 horsepower. With only a few modifications, like aftermarket cylinder heads, a more aggressive camshaft, and fuel injection, an otherwise stock 351W can make over 400 horsepower. Adding a turbocharger with seven pounds of boost pressure increases production to over 600 hp, and 12.6 psi boost approaches 800 hp.
Unfortunately, Ford no longer produces 351 Windsor engines. However, other companies offer remanufactured 351Ws as crate engines with horsepower ratings ranging from 300 to 385.
[Featured image by Stephen Foskett via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.5]
How much does a Ford 351 Windsor crate engine cost?
ATK High Performance Engines offers the highest horsepower 351 Windsor crate engine on our list, it's also the most expensive at $7,163.00. The ATK HP11C 385HP is a complete 351W engine from the oil pan up to the 680-cfm four-barrel carburetor. It includes all parts needed to run, including a mechanical fuel pump, water pump, spark plug wires, and Autolite spark plugs.
Summit Racing Equipment sells a stripped down ATK engine, also rated at 385 horsepower, for $5,674.00. While it doesn't come with a carburetor, spark plug wires, or spark plugs, it's otherwise mostly complete. Be aware when ordering either of these crate engines, as ATK is experiencing what it refers to as "Core Issues," resulting in the inability to provide a "solid ETA" on shipping times.
Both companies have similar 351W crate engine versions rated at 300 horsepower. The complete engine from ATK costs $5,362.00, again with "no solid ETA." Summit Racing's mostly complete 300 horsepower option is priced at $4,298.99 and, at the time of writing, has "only 1 left in stock." Both companies require an additional $550 core charge.
Tri-Star Engines and Transmissions offers two 351W crate engine versions, one with 380 horsepower and the other with 310. Similar to the ATK engines, Tri-Star's options come with a carburetor, spark plug wires, and spark plugs, but do not come with a water pump. The 310 horsepower Tri-Star 351W is priced at $5,685.00, while the 380-hp version is $6,395.00.