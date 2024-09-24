How Much HP Does A Chevy 350 Small Block Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

The small-block Chevy 350 is one of the most popular engines ever made. Displacing 350 cubic inches (or 5.7 liters), the 350 is the quintessential Chevy V8 built on a decade of small-block evolution. Chevy debuted its first small block V8 in 1955 with the 195-horsepower, 265 cubic-inch Turbo-Fire. It continually modified the engine to notable iterations like the 283-hp 283 Super Turbo-Fire and the 327, which featured mechanical fuel injection in the Corvette with up to 360 horsepower.

While the Chevy 350 small block, with its 4.00-inch diameter cylinders and 3.48-inch crankshaft stroke, isn't the biggest V8 from General Motors, it's powered several classic Chevrolets through the years. Muscle cars like the Camaro, Nova, Chevelle, and Corvette have featured the 350 under their hoods. In addition, it's found its way into sedans, coupes, and pickup trucks across the GM lineup.

Chevy no longer makes a production vehicle powered by the 350 small block but still offers it as a crate engine in multiple configurations. If you can't find a genuine Chevy 350 V8 to your liking, companies like BluePrint Engines manufacture GM Small Block Compatible versions as well.