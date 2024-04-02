5 Classic Chevys Powered By The Legendary 350 Engine

In the early years of the 20th Century, General Motors co-founder William Durant launched a bid to buy Ford that failed, leading to his ouster from the company. Durant then teamed with Swiss race driver Louis Chevrolet — who had previously driven for GM's Buick team – to form a new enterprise they called the Chevrolet Motor Company. Chevrolet expanded quickly, and Durant began to acquire stock in GM. By 1918, Durant had re-taken control of GM, and Chevrolet was moved under the General Motors umbrella.

As automotive design evolved in the decades that followed, Chevy turned its attention to building sportier and more powerful cars, and introduced the Corvette in 1953. That model sold for less than $3,500 (about $40,000 in 2024 money) and goes for as much as $700,000 today. Two years later, Chevy introduced its first V8 engine since 1918, a 265 cubic inch small block that produced between 180 and 240 horsepower (via Chevy Geek). Chevrolet small-block V8s grew steadily over the next decade, and by 1967 had settled in at 350 cubic inches (5.7 liters). The 350 would stay in Chevy's lineup in 17 different variations until 2002, ranging in output from 145 to 350 horsepower and 255 to 380 pound-feet of torque. During its long run, the Chevy 350 powered a wide range of vehicles, from econoboxes to muscle cars and pickup trucks. Here are a handful of classic Chevrolet models that had the long-lived and beloved 350 cubic inch small-block V8 under their hoods.