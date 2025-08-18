Building Vs. Buying A Crate Engine: Which Is Cheaper?

Even if you change your oil at the appropriate interval and follow our tips for making your engine last longer, there will come a time when your engine stops working due to component failure, overheating, or another issue. A seized engine won't turn at all, but one with an issue with the crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, or cylinder head might still run poorly. You're then faced with two choices: rebuild your engine or buy a new or remanufactured one to replace it. Rebuilding is a much less expensive DIY job than buying a crate motor, although it's a task best left to an experienced professional. For the sake of comparison, let's look at the Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Amazon carries the Enginetech Coyote 5.0-liter rebuild kit for $369, but you'll still need to invest hours of painstaking work or pay someone thousands of dollars to do it for you. Rebuilding your engine may not even be possible, though. If your connecting rods or main bearings have failed, there may be too much damage to the cylinders, block, or crankshaft for a rebuild to work. In that case, you're definitely better off with a more expensive crate engine.

A freshly-made Coyote 5.0-liter V8 for a fourth-generation Mustang costs $12,650 directly from Ford. You'll still have to pull the old one and install the crate motor, but if the two engines are the same it's a fairly straightforward process. Most experienced DIY mechanics should be able to complete a one-for-one engine swap in a weekend or a few days, provided a second vehicle is available for last-minute parts and supply runs. You'll also have to deal with cleanup, including proper disposal of fluids and other hazardous materials.