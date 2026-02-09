5 Used Luxury Cars You Can Find For Less Than A 2026 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic exemplifies an everyman car that ticks so many boxes: Affordable, reliable, safe, and easy on the eyes — going strong since 1973. While there are a ton of great used Civics to consider, a fresh-off-the-lot 2026 model is a solid bet. With the 11th generation, the base LX sedan's base MSRP is $24,695. Civics offer a strong value proposition for drivers, excelling in so many ways, except one: luxury. For some, the option to buy a used luxury car with all the splendor you don't get in a new Honda is more appealing.

Luxurious features like premium sound systems, advanced acoustic insulation for a quieter cabin, genuine wood trim and accents, adaptive air suspensions, and a more plush overall level of comfort are simply not on the menu with Civics. Forgoing the warranty and peace of mind of a new car in favor of a used luxury model might appeal to you.

Freight charges and dealership add-ons notwithstanding, if you take the rounded-off cost of an entry-level Civic at $25,000, you'd be surprised what this can get you in the luxury car classifieds. There's a multitude of high-end cars to consider, with European imports tempting used-car consumers. Here, we take a look at five cool older luxury whips you can find for less than a 2026 Civic.