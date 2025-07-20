What Does CTS Stand For On A Cadillac?

As of this publication, Cadillac's lineup comprises a mix of badges, from the stalwart Escalade to the alphabet soup-inspired XT6. While new nameplates like the Lyriq and Optiq have joined the stable, the automaker once leaned heavily on letter-based names like the CTS. This midsize sport sedan debuted for the 2003 model year and was sold through 2019. The CTS designation comes from Catera Touring Sedan, a reference to the short-lived four-door Cadillac offered in the late 1990s. The original Catera earned a reputation as one of the worst-selling American cars, and Cadillac knew a replacement had to make a stronger impression.

The CTS launched with sharp, angular styling, a rear-wheel-drive platform, and engineering aimed squarely at European rivals. Cadillac followed it up in 2004 with the CTS-V, the first model in its V-Series performance line, which continues as of 2025. Across three generations, the CTS served as Cadillac's primary midsize sport sedan and a competitor to German brands in the luxury segment.