6 Apps You Should Be Using If You Work From Home In 2026

If you find yourself frequently copying and pasting throughout the day, you need to start using a clipboard manager. Clipboard managers store everything you've copied in one convenient place that you can summon with a shortcut, instead of having to go back to re-copy a particular item. This feature is built into macOS and Windows. On macOS, open Spotlight with Command + Spacebar and then the clipboard with Command + 4 or a click. On Windows, press the Windows key + V. Clipboard history on Windows is turned off by default, so make sure it's enabled before you copy like there's no tomorrow.

Both are solid options, but they're more like better-than-nothing solutions. The world of third-party clipboard managers is a beautiful thing, and most people would benefit from one. Maccy is the king of macOS clipboard managers, at least in my opinion. One simple keystroke brings up a searchable list of clipboard items that, with another quick keystroke, can be re-copied or instantly pasted to your cursor's current location. It only costs $9.99 through the App Store and has worked virtually bug-free for me. There are other macOS alternatives, like PastePal, and many apps that incorporate a built-in clipboard manager, like Raycast.

On Windows, you can try the excellent (and free) Pasteboard app. It has a sleeker, more Windows-suited interface that works great if you're going to be copying media, like images. Linux users might try CopyQ, which also supports macOS and Windows. The only complaint I have about CopyQ is that the interface feels a bit dated. Another option is to just use a pastebin, like PrivateBin, which is basically just a big web-based text field where you can copy and paste anything you want as you work.