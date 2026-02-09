5 Engines More Powerful Than A 6.4 L HEMI

The 6.4-liter HEMI (392) engine was first introduced back in 2011. In its first iteration, this engine delivered 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, and it quickly gained popularity among muscle-car enthusiasts and performance SUV and truck buyers. The second iteration of the 6.4 was introduced in 2015, and thanks to a new intake manifold and some tuning, power was increased to 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque.

Overall, the 6.4-liter HEMI engine can be found under the hood of vehicles like the Dodge Challenger and Charger, the Chrysler 300, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Rubicon 392, and Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks. The 6.4 is characterized by its naturally-aspirated architecture, a forged steel crankshaft, hypereutectic pistons with oil squirters, cross-bolted main caps, and aluminum twin-spark cylinder heads with large valves.

In its top-spec production form, the 6.4-liter (392) HEMI delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. While MotorTrend outlines ten different steps for building a 1,000-horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI, if you're not a fan of wrenching and want big power straight out of the box, here are five engines more powerful than the 6.4-liter HEMI.