5 Budget-Friendly Cars With Supercar Top Speeds

It's not every day you hear a fast Porsche pop up in a budget-friendly conversation, but the 718 Cayman makes it possible. A big part of that appeal comes from its racing DNA, which traces all the way back to Porsche's glory days in the 1950s. Even today, it still sticks to its roots, carrying that classic mid-engine with rear-wheel drive layout down to its latest 982-gen.

Those Caymans are legit quick, but there's even better news: The base 718 Cayman starts around $76,000. It runs a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four boxer that cranks about 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. On performance tires, that setup can run up roughly 170 mph and knock out a 0–60 mph sprint in less than five seconds. And if you want more bite, the Cayman S starts around $88,000. This one has a bigger 2.5-liter turbo that pumps out around 350 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. That then bumps the top speed to about 177 mph and drops the 0–60 sprint to roughly 4.2 seconds — or even faster if you spring for the Sport Chrono package.

Either way, you get to choose between a slick six-speed manual for that pure driving feel or Porsche's seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. Plus, there's an active rear wing that deploys above 78 mph to help keep things planted while you push it. Right now, you can get a decent used 2022 base Cayman for around $52,000, while Cayman S models for the same year hover near $67,300.