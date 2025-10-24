5 Of The Fastest EVs Under $100K, Ranked By Speed

Divisive as they are, EVs undoubtedly changed the performance game. Even the cheapest electric cars provide exceptional acceleration off the line, with sub-5-second 0-60 times becoming the norm, rather than the exception. A great example is the 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor. The 422-hp family crossover costs just $46,195, yet it sprints to 60 in crazy quick 3.4 seconds!

But the EX30 reveals another, not-so-fortunate truth — EVs usually have low top speeds. Volvo's EV is blazingly fast off the line, yet its top speed is limited to only 114 mph. For comparison's sake, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Turbo will hit 142 mph, despite having 'only' 256 hp. The same is true for most gas-powered crossovers.

Sure, there are reasons why EVs are slow at the top end. They usually have only one speed, and batteries that could overheat or run empty very quickly. However, it can be done — without spending Rimac Nevera R money. In fact, there are quite a few affordable EVs that will hit 155+ mph without breaking a sweat and get you there incredibly quickly.

In this piece, we'll give you some of the fastest EVs that cost under $100k. Top speed will play the biggest role in this list, but if it's close between two vehicles, the official 0-60 time will decide the position. Got it? Let's quickly catapult to three-digit mph figures!