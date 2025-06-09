What Is The Cheapest Mid-Engine Sports Car You Can Buy New Today?

The cheapest mid-engine sports car that you can buy today is still not exactly inexpensive. It's the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe equipped with the 1LT trim, which comes in at a base price of $68,300. For that price, you get a well-equipped mid-engine sports car that can surpass the performance of many mid-engine Italian supercars costing several times more than the Corvette's relatively reasonable sticker.

The most basic Corvette Stingray coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that produces 490 horsepower. The engine features variable valve timing, active fuel management, and a dry sump oil system. Power output increases to 495 horses when either the Performance Exhaust, which costs $1,195 extra, or the Z51 Performance Package is specified. The $6,345 Z51 Package upgrades the Corvette's suspension, brakes, exhaust, aerodynamics, tires, cooling system, and rear axle ratio, also adding an electronic limited-slip diff, a requirement for those who plan to use their Stingrays on a racetrack. There is only one transmission choice offered, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters.

Other standard equipment on the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LT includes leather-trimmed GT1 bucket seats, a removable body-color roof panel, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system, HD rear vision camera, and a rear camera mirror. The Corvette 1LT rides on 19-inch x 8.5-inch front and 20-inch x 11-inch rear five-spoke silver aluminum wheels, wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 run-flat tires. Higher level 2LT and 3LT trims are also available, as is a proper convertible version.