5 New Makita Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

Throughout the 110-plus years Makita has been around, the company has added more and more products to its tool catalog, such as a planer in the 1950s, a cordless drill in the 1970s, and a pneumatic nailer in the 1980s. This expansion didn't stop in the 21st century, either; a cordless belt sander and D-handle extended anvil impact wrench were just two of the new Makita tools released in 2025.

Several new Makita products are hitting the shelves in 2026 as well. Some, including new masonry tools, have already been demonstrated live at this year's World of Concrete 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. These new products will be released throughout the year, with the 40V max XGT 30-degree Framing Nailer expected to launch in early 2026 and the 40V max XGT Vibrating Power Screed likely available in the fall or winter.

Not all of Makita's new products are power tools, either. While such hardware is the bread and butter of the brand, Makita also offers related accessories that can enhance existing products or be used alongside them on the jobsite. Additionally, the company is expanding its modular tool storage system. Here are several new Makita products coming out this year that aren't power tools. As the calendar progresses, even more items may be announced or launched to join the products on this list.