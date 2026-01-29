5 New Makita Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Throughout the 110-plus years Makita has been around, the company has added more and more products to its tool catalog, such as a planer in the 1950s, a cordless drill in the 1970s, and a pneumatic nailer in the 1980s. This expansion didn't stop in the 21st century, either; a cordless belt sander and D-handle extended anvil impact wrench were just two of the new Makita tools released in 2025.
Several new Makita products are hitting the shelves in 2026 as well. Some, including new masonry tools, have already been demonstrated live at this year's World of Concrete 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. These new products will be released throughout the year, with the 40V max XGT 30-degree Framing Nailer expected to launch in early 2026 and the 40V max XGT Vibrating Power Screed likely available in the fall or winter.
Not all of Makita's new products are power tools, either. While such hardware is the bread and butter of the brand, Makita also offers related accessories that can enhance existing products or be used alongside them on the jobsite. Additionally, the company is expanding its modular tool storage system. Here are several new Makita products coming out this year that aren't power tools. As the calendar progresses, even more items may be announced or launched to join the products on this list.
A wheeled cart to support one of Makita's most powerful cutters
One of the high-tech Makita products you may not know about is the brand's 80V max XGT 14-inch Power Cutter (GEC01), which can cut up to 15 feet in concrete and perform 115 cuts into #5 rebar — all on a single charge. The tool is able to deliver the power of a 75.6cc gas-powered equivalent thanks in part to the fact that it's simultaneously using two of Makita's 40V batteries at once. These hefty power sources add a few pounds to the tool's weight, which is over 30 pounds to begin with. To make it easier to use the device, Makita is releasing a wheeled cart in 2026 that helps you carry it as you use it.
The Makita Power Cutter Cart (1915C0-3) is specifically built to work with the 80V max XGT 14-inch Power Cutter for long, consistent cuts. It sits on three wheels and uses a quick connect design. Once installed, a power button near the handle can be used to turn the cutter on and off. The cart also comes with a 3.4-gallon gravity water tank to easily suppress dust and keep the blade from overheating during use. Makita's Power Cutter Cart offers a depth adjustment range of 1.18 inches to make various-sized cuts and curbs, as well as an adjustable handle for the operator. The cart also features a mud flap to keep debris in check.
New Makita battery options, depending on where you live
Makita is also adding at least three new battery sizes for its cordless power tools this year, though some seem to be restricted to certain regions, at least for now. The 40V max XGT 8Ah High Power Battery (BL4080H) seems to be the most widely available of the three and can be used to power any of the over 125 cordless tools in that power system, including the best 40V Makita XGT tools you can buy. Once launched, it will be the most powerful 40V max battery in Makita's catalog.
Makita says the new high-power variant of its 8Ah unit delivers up to 35% more power and can run up to 31% cooler than the BL4080F, keeping down overheating that can negatively affect the performance and shelf life of lithium batteries. These improvements are achieved by removing tabs traditionally used to connect electrodes within the battery, allowing current to flow more efficiently. The battery can also communicate with Makita power tools during operation to prevent overheating and improve the battery's health.
Additionally, Makita announced two new capacities for its 18V line. The first is the Makita BL1890 battery, a 9Ah model that can charge in 85 minutes using a standard Makita 18V LXT charger. The second is the BL18120, a massive 12Ah unit that can charge in two hours with Makita's standard LXT charger. Both units are only set for international markets, and it's currently unclear if or when they'll be available in North America.
More accessories for Makita's modular storage system
Modular tool storage systems have become increasingly common offerings from major tool brands, and Makita is no exception. The MakTrak modular storage system stands out from much of the competition with its horizontal design, as opposed to the more vertically-oriented storage lines of other brands. It's still mostly the same concept, though. It includes a rolling tool chest, as well as other toolboxes that can be stacked with it. Other features include storage slots for security trackers (like AirTags) and heavy-duty rubber Gecko Grips that can hold onto a tailgate.
Makita is adding even more compatible accessories for its MakTrak modular storage system for 2026. According to the company, these latest add-ons include organizer bins, storage trays, and tool box lids. MOLLE panel webbing mounted to the inside of a lid will allow users to quickly retrieve items and can also be used as a divider within the box itself.
A pair of new cases that can recharge several Makita 40V max batteries at once
In addition to new battery models, Makita is also launching two new Port Charging Cases that allow users to recharge multiple batteries at once. This can be incredibly useful for larger jobsites or DIYers working on a project all day long. Multiple batteries don't just allow for extended use of a single tool but also for several tools to be used at once. Plus, they can also be used for third-party tools that use Makita batteries.
Previously, the largest charging case offered by Makita was its 18V LXT 4‑Port Charger (DC18SF). The new 40V max XGT and 18V LXT 8-Port Charging Case (BCC01) not only doubles that capacity but is also compatible with two different power systems. However, 18V LXT batteries require an optional adapter to be used with the charging case.
Keep in mind, though, that the device cycles four batteries at a time for better performance — not all eight. This may seem misleading, but it will automatically move on to the other uncharged batteries, saving users from having to swap them. It also doubles as storage and is compatible with Makita's MakPac tool cases, adding to its utility. Its two handles rotate, and it can be placed either vertically or horizontally for easier placement. The new 40V max XGT and 18V LXT 8-Port Charging Case will be available for purchase sometime in early 2026, as will the even larger 40V max XGT 12-Port Charging Case. While the 12-port model can hold even more 40V batteries, it's also limited to charging four at a time.
A bright new worklight with multiple options for mounting
There are already several different cordless Makita lighting solutions, including lanterns, flashlights, and flood lights. Joining the lineup in the summer of 2026 will be Makita's 40V max XGT Magnetic Light (ML013G). With a beefy 40V battery as its power source, the LED light can last longer than Makita's other offerings. It can also deliver up to 1,200 lumens on its highest of three available brightness settings.
What makes the light stand out isn't its lamp, though; it's the device's versatility when it comes to mounting. As suggested in the product's name, the base is magnetic, making it very easy to mount if there are metal surfaces nearby, such as cabinets, ladders, toolboxes, or overhead ductwork that may be available at a jobsite. In addition to its magnetic base, the light includes a hanging hook which can be used to hang the light even when there is not a metal surface nearby. It also has a threaded vise/tripod anchor for even more options.
The LED lamp is a flat panel that can be rotated 360 degrees when extended from the base, giving users more lighting angles without needing to reposition the tool. It can also work as an overhead light when folded and placed above a work area. While the device is controlled with a simple button that toggles brightness and powers the light on or off, it will also automatically shut off if the lamp is folded shut toward the battery. The Makita's 40V max XGT Magnetic Light also includes an integrated handle to make it easier to reposition and transport.