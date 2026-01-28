5 Tools Makita Makes That Ryobi Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tool brands founded and based in the United States make up a good portion of what are considered the best in terms of quality, though that elite list also includes some Japanese companies. has factories in the U.S., but was founded over 100 years ago in Japan before launching its portable electric planer in the 1950s. In the decades since then, the company has built a reputation for offering some of the best power tools on the market.

is another major tool brand that originated in Japan. While it's been around since the 1940s, the popularity of its power tools only took off after the company was acquired by Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. (TTI), a Hong Kong-based powerhouse that owns several other major brands, including Milwaukee and Hoover. Since that change in ownership in the early 2000s, Ryobi has become a go-to brand for many users, with The Home Depot offering hundreds of different Ryobi products across North America and other major retailers selling the brand around the world.

One of the important things to consider before buying Ryobi tools is that, despite its catalog including hundreds of different products, it doesn't manufacture every type of tool under the sun and may not have the specific equipment you're looking for. The same is true for Makita, and each brand offers certain products that the other does not. Here are five such tools made by Makita that you won't find from Ryobi, ranging from tiny accessories to major pieces of construction equipment.