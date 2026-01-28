5 Tools Makita Makes That Ryobi Doesn't
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tool brands founded and based in the United States make up a good portion of what are considered the best in terms of quality, though that elite list also includes some Japanese companies. has factories in the U.S., but was founded over 100 years ago in Japan before launching its portable electric planer in the 1950s. In the decades since then, the company has built a reputation for offering some of the best power tools on the market.
is another major tool brand that originated in Japan. While it's been around since the 1940s, the popularity of its power tools only took off after the company was acquired by Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. (TTI), a Hong Kong-based powerhouse that owns several other major brands, including Milwaukee and Hoover. Since that change in ownership in the early 2000s, Ryobi has become a go-to brand for many users, with The Home Depot offering hundreds of different Ryobi products across North America and other major retailers selling the brand around the world.
One of the important things to consider before buying Ryobi tools is that, despite its catalog including hundreds of different products, it doesn't manufacture every type of tool under the sun and may not have the specific equipment you're looking for. The same is true for Makita, and each brand offers certain products that the other does not. Here are five such tools made by Makita that you won't find from Ryobi, ranging from tiny accessories to major pieces of construction equipment.
Rebar Tying Tool
The tensile strength and strong materials of rebar are what make it so valuable for reinforcing concrete, but also make it hard to cut with everyday tools. Similarly, bringing two pieces of intersecting rebar together isn't the easiest job in the world, though Makita sells a tool that makes it look as simple as stapling carpet. The Makita 40V max XGT 16-gauge Rebar Tying Tool is the first of its kind, so you won't find any equivalent tool offered by or any other brand at the moment. The cordless device (model ) launched in late 2025, so don't kick yourself if you haven't heard of it until now.
What makes it stand out is its rebar-tying strength, which Makita says is 65% stronger than before when working with 16-gauge wire. It has a minimum tying capacity of #3 x #3 rebar or wire mesh x wire mesh and a maximum tying capacity of #9 x #8 rebar, making it useful for a wide range of heavy-duty construction jobs, including buildings, bridges, roads, and pre-cast, as well as installing electrical conduit.
The Makita 40V max XGT 16-gauge Rebar Tying Tool features six different strength settings and a safety lock-off button. It's designed to dispense the exact amount of wire needed for a given tying application, making it more efficient by saving wasted tying material. Powered by a Makita 40V 2.5 Ah battery, it can make up to 3,600 ties of #3 x #3 diameter rebar per charge and make up to 245 ties per reel of #3 x #3 rebar.
Headlamp
There is no shortage of Ryobi lighting accessories that are useful when working at night, but not a single one of those options is a . That's a bit surprising, considering how convenient a headlamp can be, since it allows you to aim light exactly where you're looking while keeping both hands free. The Makita 18V LXT LED Headlamp (model ) offers an option that can be powered by the same Li-ion batteries used for Makita's power tools.
If you're thinking that it's impractical to attach an 18V battery to your head, given its size and the heat it produces during use, well, you're right. But Makita has designed its 18V headlamp with a 47-inch cable that connects to the battery, so you're not wearing the battery on your head — instead, you can leave it on a workbench or attach it to your belt using an integrated clip. This allows users to take advantage of the much larger power source an 18V battery provides — a Makita 5 Ah LXT battery, for example, will run the lamp for up to 36 hours per charge.
The Makita 18V LXT LED Headlamp sports just a single 1.6-watt LED that can generate 100 lumens. The lamp head has seven positive stops ranging between zero and 90 degrees and is rated IPX4 water-resistant, keeping it safe from sweat or any splashing water while it's in use. The strap is non-slip rubber that can wrap around hard hats, and the battery holder can hold the lamp as well, allowing the tool to be used as a stationary light.
Breaker Hammer
While you might find certain Ryobi tools on a construction site, you won't see any neon yellow , as the brand doesn't make any. There are several Makita tools for demolition jobs available, including handheld demolition and the brand's heavy-duty 70-lb Advanced AVT Breaker Hammer (model ). Because it's electric, it doesn't require a compressor or make as much noise as air jackhammers. The corded tool is powered by a 15-amp motor that can deliver 53.9 ft-lbs (72.8 joules) of impact energy.
The Makita 70-lb Advanced AVT Breaker Hammer fits 1-⅛-inch hex bits and features both a soft start for better initial accuracy and a soft no-load function that automatically tones down the speed when it's not breaking anything. Makita has also designed the tool with multiple features to reduce vibration, including a vibration-absorbing housing and a mechanical counterbalance system that directs more energy into the actual impact. The result is a hand-arm vibration as low as 6.5 m/s². Its rubberized handles are also meant to reduce vibration and make the hammer more comfortable to use and control.
The tool comes with a hex wrench and 16.4-foot power cord that may eschew the need for extension cables. It also sports an integrated guide that positions the cord away from the hammer and an automatic brush cut-off. An LED power light notifies the user if there's a switch failure or cord damage. Similarly, a service LED will light up when brushes need to be replaced within the next eight hours of use.
Powered Wheelbarrow/Dolly
While Ryobi offers a , landscapers looking to haul dirt or construction workers moving concrete will have to look to other brands if they want to move materials around themselves. The company doesn't include or in its catalog. In contrast, not only does have these products, but it also makes motorized versions that will move themselves, taking the back-breaking labor out of transporting heavy materials.
Three different options are available, and all three use dual-18V Makita batteries for cordless power. These include a sizable flat bucket, a dump bucket, and a flat dolly frame. One of the things you need to know about Makita's battery-powered dolly is that it has a maximum load capacity of over 650 pounds. Unlike some larger cordless equipment, Makita's machine can run well over an hour, thanks in part to its ability to hold four 18V batteries at once. The 36V LXT Power-Assisted Pipe Frame (model ) uses two at a time — if you've got four Makita 18V LXT 6 Ah batteries on hand, you can expect up to 100 minutes of runtime before needing to recharge.
Three different forward speeds, as well as a reverse mode, are available. The maximum speed of the motorized dolly is 3 mph on a 12-degree incline. Two brakes are built in — an electromagnetic brake for the motor and a hand lever-operated mechanical axle disc brake. The loading platform telescopes for more room and ranges between 57 x 28-¾ x 32-¼ inches and 63 x 42-½ x 40-½ inches. Its rubberized handles also adjust between three different heights for better control. Other features include a level gauge, a warning beeper, and both a taillight and headlights.
Cordless 16‑5/16-inch Circular Saw
Ryobi makes multiple kinds of cordless circular , but Makita offers a model that stands out on its own for its sheer size — the 40V max XGT 16‑5/16-inch Circular Saw. It's pretty rare to see a cordless saw with a blade this big (it's currently the largest available size on the market), which gives Makita an edge over many competing brands. Just as Ryobi lacks such a device, it's also one of the Makita tools not made by DeWalt, for example.
Despite its size, the cordless tool weighs just 24.3 pounds. The Makita 40V max XGT 16‑5/16-inch Circular Saw (model ) can handle logs and other large timber, as well as pressure-treated lumber. Makita says the tool is 30% faster than corded models and can cut 6-by material at 90 degrees (or 4-by in 45 degrees) in a single pass. When powered by a Makita 5 Ah battery, it can make up to 75 cuts of 6x12 pieces before needing a recharge.
The saw has a bevel capacity of 0-45 degrees with positive stops every 15 degrees. It also features an electric brake, blade stabilizer, and soft start for better control and accuracy. In addition to a blade and hex wrench, the saw comes with a dust-extracting attachment. The tool works with Makita's Auto-Start Wireless System (AWS), which means it can wirelessly pair with a Makita vacuum that will automatically engage and stop running whenever the tool starts or stops, allowing for efficient and hands-free dust removal. This can be a convenient feature, considering a cordless saw of this size is going to kick up plenty of sawdust.