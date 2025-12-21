5 Tools Makita Makes That DeWalt Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is a very popular tool brand and for good reason — it has a wide assortment of high-quality tools that are often relatively affordable. However, it doesn't make everything you might need and, like pretty much all tool brands, there's likely a few gaps in its catalog you may have to look elsewhere for. Just as there are some DeWalt tools that Makita doesn't make, the inverse is also true.

If you're looking for floor sanders or crimping tools, DeWalt's got you covered. But if you're in need of a powered wheelbarrow or looking to cut a lot of mortises or rebar, you may be better off with Makita. For some applications, DeWalt may have some tool attachments or other options that can get close to what you need, whereas Makita will have exactly what you need.

There are also tools made by both brands, but ones where Makita offers something unique that DeWalt doesn't. For example, you can find several cordless circular saw models in both teal blue and black and yellow, but only Makita makes one with a 16-inch blade. If you're curious about some of the differences between the two, here are five tools Makita makes that DeWalt doesn't.