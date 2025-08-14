A DeWalt Coffee Maker Doesn't Exist, But This Brand Tried To Make One
Though there are plenty of DeWalt tools we wish were never discontinued, there's no denying the wide scope of the tool brand. Throughout its time in business, it has assembled a catalogue of tools capable of handling virtually any job imaginable. Not to mention, it has a host of other handy products up for sale, from storage solutions to work gear. With that said, going beyond the garage or job site, DeWalt doesn't exactly have much to offer. For instance, if you're hoping to whip up a pot of coffee in the morning with a DeWalt-branded coffee machine, you're out of luck.
With that said, DeWalt can technically help out with your morning brew. There is a single-serve coffee maker on the market from the brand Mellif that's powered by a 20-volt DeWalt battery. Compatible with single-use or reusable K-cups, this machine is advertised to be simple to use: just load your chosen grounds, add water, attach your DeWalt battery, and hit the brew button. It will take around four minutes to brew a single cup, but once it's done, you can enjoy fresh coffee from a machine that matches all of your black and yellow DeWalt tools, if that's something you earnestly care about.
Of course, it should be said that this DeWalt-adjacent coffee machine isn't perfect. Customers reported some serious issues with it that anyone looking to buy would want to know about.
The DeWalt battery-powered coffee maker isn't the greatest
The DeWalt battery-powered coffee maker by Mellif currently has 90 customer reviews, and most of them are far from glowing. They amount to an average star rating of 2.7 out of five, with plenty of complaints to back that meager number up.
For one, there's the matter of power use. "Must use one of the large fully charged dewalt batteries and you can only make like 2 cups of coffee with the one battery before the maker decides that the battery is too low to work despite it still have 3/4 of a battery," wrote Amazon reviewer Darlan. Fellow buyer K h corroborated the claim that it sucks up battery power for little coffee to show for it, with Salli Palmer noting they only got one cup of coffee for the amount of power they were told would brew three. Sadly, power was only one of multiple problems with this non-DeWalt product.
Even with ample power, you're not guaranteed quality from this coffee machine. Brian recalled, "The brew button, which appears to be stuck despite attempts to remedy, doesn't function unless pressed with at least 10 pounds of force. Then all that happens is some gurgling noise and several drops of coffee." Reviewer John had a miserable experience with it as well, noting that theirs just shot water and coffee grounds all over the place and only brewed around half a cup of coffee on a good day — a far cry from a modern smart coffee maker, which is likely more worth using. One has to imagine its poor reputation will keep it out of stock going forward.
Looking at alternatives, other tool brands have made coffee machines. They seem to be better than this DeWalt wannabe piece.
Options for official tool brand coffee makers
These days, finding a solid coffee machine isn't difficult. The likes of Breville and Keurig have several models to consider, each with its own pros and cons to weigh before buying. If you're adamant about trying one from a tool brand, though, you don't have to be disappointed in DeWalt's lack of an official model. As it turns out, major tool brands have given the coffee brewing thing a go, not including the abysmal DeWalt battery-powered attempt. For instance, Makita is no stranger to serving up cups of coffee, with it offering a battery-powered coffee machine in its signature blue and white color scheme.
The Makita 18-volt cordless coffee maker has been around for some time, winning users over with its ability to utilize a 5.0 Ah LXT battery to brew up to three five-ounce cups of coffee — a perfect coffeemaker for camping. The positive reviews have come at a hefty cost, though, with the machine running around $199. Meanwhile, fellow staple of the power tool world, Ryobi, has tried its hand at coffee making. The Ryobi 18V cordless barista coffee maker can brew one 8-ounce cup of coffee in 5 minutes. It runs around $50 in United States currency, though it seems to only be available internationally, such as on the South African version of Amazon.
There are high-tech DeWalt tools that most don't know exist, as well as plenty that are impossible to overlook. Unfortunately, a coffee maker is not among any of them, so if you want such a machine associated with a tool brand, looking into other major names is your best bet.