A DeWalt Coffee Maker Doesn't Exist, But This Brand Tried To Make One

Though there are plenty of DeWalt tools we wish were never discontinued, there's no denying the wide scope of the tool brand. Throughout its time in business, it has assembled a catalogue of tools capable of handling virtually any job imaginable. Not to mention, it has a host of other handy products up for sale, from storage solutions to work gear. With that said, going beyond the garage or job site, DeWalt doesn't exactly have much to offer. For instance, if you're hoping to whip up a pot of coffee in the morning with a DeWalt-branded coffee machine, you're out of luck.

With that said, DeWalt can technically help out with your morning brew. There is a single-serve coffee maker on the market from the brand Mellif that's powered by a 20-volt DeWalt battery. Compatible with single-use or reusable K-cups, this machine is advertised to be simple to use: just load your chosen grounds, add water, attach your DeWalt battery, and hit the brew button. It will take around four minutes to brew a single cup, but once it's done, you can enjoy fresh coffee from a machine that matches all of your black and yellow DeWalt tools, if that's something you earnestly care about.

Of course, it should be said that this DeWalt-adjacent coffee machine isn't perfect. Customers reported some serious issues with it that anyone looking to buy would want to know about.