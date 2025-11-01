5 Tools Ryobi Makes That DeWalt Doesn't
There are advantages to having so many tool manufacturers in the space. Besides the fact that competition can lead to lower prices, you also get a wider range of products to choose from. Some tools, such as power drills, will be available from most manufacturers, but there are plenty of cases where one tool brand offers a product that another may not. Sometimes, especially if a tool company is the first to innovate a particular tool or piece of equipment, you may only be able to find a given device from one specific brand.
For example, Milwaukee makes a useful drain cleaning air gun that you won't find in yellow from DeWalt. That's just one of the Milwaukee tools not made by DeWalt, but that's not necessarily a knock against the latter. There are also items made by DeWalt that Milwaukee or other tool brands may not offer. Plus, not every brand needs to make every kind of item — it can often be better for a company to specialize in a given trade or type of equipment.
However, considering different hardware brands make different proprietary batteries and chargers that can't be used with tools from another, it's a good idea to know what you can and can't get from a tool company. Here are five tools Ryobi makes that DeWalt does not, which include devices for woodworkers, metalworkers, outdoor use, and other specialty products.
Soldering iron
One of the more popular non-DeWalt tools compatible with DeWalt batteries is a cordless soldering iron, which makes sense considering DeWalt doesn't sell one. It's a pretty common tool for people to have in their garage, even if they aren't metalworkers, which makes it a little odd that the brand — which offers plenty of tools for average homeowners — doesn't offer one, forcing those invested in DeWalt's 20V Max ecosystem to rely on third-party products instead. One Redditor even jury-rigged their own cordless DeWalt Soldering Iron by using a DeWalt battery and the manufacturer's USB charging kit.
Ryobi, on the other hand, has a few different options when it comes to soldering irons, many of which can run on Ryobi 18V batteries or plug into the wall. These include an 18V 120-watt model and a 45-watt Hybrid Soldering Station. The latter can heat up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit and can last over four hours on a Ryobi 18V 6 Ah HP battery. The station (model P3100) sells for $79 and comes with a chisel tip, fine point tip, tip cleaning sponge, and a solder coil to hold the hot iron when it's not in use.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 120W Soldering Iron (model PCL946B) is about $20 cheaper and includes a temperature control dial that allows you to adjust the soldering pen between 400 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The tool can fully heat up in less than 90 seconds and has an LED indicator that will let you know when it's hit its max temperature, as well as when it's either heating or cooling. Plus, it has a 3-foot reach for a wider range of use.
Hobby station
It can be difficult to be as precise as you'd like to be when using handheld rotary tools, which is why Ryobi makes a Hobby Station that can be used for detailed work. A workstation that is specifically compatible with other tools is a solid idea, but it's something DeWalt has yet to offer. The Ryobi Hobby Station (product code RHS01) costs $119 and can be used for carving, drilling, engraving, sanding, and polishing.
By attaching a compatible handheld rotary tool to the mounted station, you can use both hands to guide a piece around the tool head, which allows for greater precision. It can work with wood but also plastic, ceramics, certain metals, and other light materials. This makes the tool a solid option for both DIY-ers and professionals who restore collectibles, make jewelry or other small components, engrave glass, and other similar applications.
Its drill press feature allows for a 2-inch depth. Also included are on-board accessory compartments to keep tools and accessories all in one place. The Ryobi Hobby Station is compatible with various rotary tools made by Ryobi, and you can connect standard vacuum hoses for convenient dust management. This not only makes it easier to keep your workplace clean but can also make it easier to breathe without sawdust flying everywhere. It also includes a reversible base plate for downdraft and routing.
Electric bolt cutter
You can find a pair of manual bolt cutters for around $20, but, depending on how often you use them and the materials you're cutting, it may be worth spending more money on a powered option. Not only does it take a lot less effort to use, but an electric bolt cutter like the Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter (model P592) may be able to cut thicker and harder materials than you're able to do yourself. The tool, which sells for $116, is a handheld cordless device with a trigger mechanism that opens and closes hot-forged steel jaws with the push of a button.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter is designed to cut a range of various materials up to 3/8 inches thick, which makes it useful for cutting bolts, locks, fencing, chains, and wire shelving. It's also shaped to allow you to give you a clear line of sight, so you can see exactly where you're cutting. It's able to make up to 200 cuts per charge with a high-capacity Ryobi 18V battery.
Not only does DeWalt not offer a similar powered bolt cutter, but the brand doesn't even sell manual bolt cutters. The closest product you'll find from the manufacturer is the DeWalt 20V Max Threaded Rod Cutter (model DCS350), but this tool isn't capable of the same applications. Its manual specifically says not to use it for cutting bolts or rebar. For what it's worth, a bolt cutter shouldn't be used on threaded rods — it may cut them, but it's not designed to cleanly preserve the threads while doing so.
Earth auger
Ryobi boasts that it's the number one brand for cordless outdoor power tools, so it's not a huge surprise that it has some yardwork and construction tools that DeWalt doesn't offer. One such tool not sold by DeWalt is a powered earth auger. The Ryobi 40V 8-inch Earth Auger (model RY40701BTL) isn't exactly cheap, as it comes with a $369 price tag and uses the brand's powerful (and expensive) 40V batteries, but many users find Ryobi's Earth Auger worth the investment.
Those hefty 40-volt high-performance batteries are pricey for a reason — Ryobi claims its cordless auger is more powerful than a 52cc gas unit, which is also louder and generates noxious fumes as you use it. It also has a brushless motor and advanced electronics, giving the battery-powered tool everything it needs to drill through dirt. With the auger, you can dig holes for landscaping or for erecting fence posts and other poles, as well as for several other applications.
The Ryobi 40V 8-inch Earth Auger can drill up to 30 holes per charge and is designed to reduce vibration and be as lightweight as possible, allowing you to use and control it more easily. It also incorporates an anti-kickback system to keep you protected when digging in soil with roots, rocks, and other hard debris. The auger is also versatile — it can rotate in both forward and reverse and has two different speed settings. Just remember that it's designed for digging into softer materials like earth and shouldn't be used for harder materials like ice — for that, you'll want Ryobi's 40V Ice Auger.
Ice auger
Just as DeWalt doesn't make an electric earth auger, the brand also lacks an ice auger in its lineup. Thankfully, Ryobi has a cordless ice auger in its lineup. The difference between Ryobi's Ice Auger and Earth Auger, besides the cost, is that an ice auger rotates at higher speeds and has an ice bit to cut through the harder material.
The Ryobi 40V Ice Auger uses the same large batteries as its earth auger, which the brand says allow the tool to deliver 30% more torque than a typical gas-powered auger. Its lightweight design makes it both easier to use and transport, allowing you to take it with you onto an icy lake for a day of ice fishing, for example. It's also built to minimize vibrations for more control and comfort. It has three different modes: low speed, high speed, and reverse.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 40V Ice Auger Kit for $299, which comes with an 8-inch ice bit, as well as a 40-volt charger and 4Ah battery. Keep in mind that this auger is not like the auger bits you might find from DeWalt, which aren't made for ice or earth and instead are meant to be attached to power drills for use on wood, plastic, and other construction materials. For now, at least, you're not going to find larger powered augers for drilling into surfaces — whether it's earth or ice — from DeWalt.