5 Tablets More Powerful Than The iPad

The iPad arguably changed tablet computing, and it has gone a long way from being just a device for browsing the internet, watching a movie, or playing basic games to a productivity powerhouse that could serve as an alternative to the MacBook. Despite some limitations, these tablets are quite powerful in their own right — especially with the M5 chip used in the new iPad Pro.

But even though iPads come with great build quality, excellent performance, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, some people still prefer tablets from other brands. There are multiple reasons for this, like more affordable pricing versus a comparable iPad model, the ability to sideload apps from other sources, improved cooling, or maybe because they prefer Windows 11 over iPadOS.

While there are a lot of iPad alternatives in the market that deliver the one thing you're looking for that Apple tablets don't offer, you also don't want to compromise on performance. After all, realizing that the tablet you just bought is much slower and can't keep up with your demands is one sure way to buyer's regret. So, to help avoid that, we're looking at a few more powerful tablets than the iPad.