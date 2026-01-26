5 Cheap Cameras On Amazon That Are High Quality, According To User Reviews
Smartphone cameras have come a long way, with the best phone cameras of 2025 rivaling the quality of some point-and-shoot cameras. But despite the convenience that high-quality smartphone cameras deliver, some people still prefer taking photos with a dedicated camera.
There are various reasons for this — cameras, even the cheap ones, generally have better ergonomics than most smartphones. They also don't have apps and notifications that distract you when taking photos, and cheap cameras are less risky to lose compared to expensive smartphones that have all your data. A cheap camera is also a great gift for kids if you want to introduce them to photography but don't feel is ready for a smartphone yet.
So, if you want to get your hands on a digital camera — whether for yourself or your loved ones — we're listing five cheap options from Amazon with great reviews from users. Most of these options are from Kodak, as it's the only major camera manufacturer that makes sub-$300 digital cameras with good feedback. And while these devices cannot compete with the best DSLR cameras that won't break the bank when it comes to manual controls, lens selection, and image quality, they should be good enough for capturing memories and getting started on photography as a hobbyist.
Kodak PIXPRO C1
The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is the most affordable option on our list today, with a list price of $119.99. This compact point-and-shoot camera comes with a 35mm-equivalent 26mm fixed-focus lens, with a maximum f/2.0 aperture for shooting in low-light situations. It also has a 13-megapixel sensor, and although you may think that this is pretty low compared to the resolution on mid-range smartphones (the iPhone 16e's camera has 48 megapixels), it should be good enough for most daily uses. The camera has a built-in Li-ion battery that can shoot around 200 shots or an hour and a half of video recording. This means you don't have to worry about charging it separately or bringing spares when you're traveling. And if you run out of power while outside, you can use a power bank and a USB-C cable to recharge it on the go.
Aside from its features, the camera is quite stylish with its vintage design and comes in either black, brown, or tan colors. It also has a flip-up display, making it easier to shoot selfies or take photos from your waist. The camera will also easily fit in your hands, measuring 4.05 inches by 2.36 by 0.79 inches and weighing 4.05 ounces, so you can easily slip it into your pocket or bag without weighing you down. Its small size makes it suitable for kids, too.
Many users loved the Kodak C1 and consider it a great bargain. "The PixPro C1 is a good buy. If you're looking for the classic point-and-shoot [camera], then this is a good one," Falcon1620 said in their Amazon review. "The 13MP sensor is great and sharp, and the autofocus system on here seems pretty excellent. It takes fun, "nostalgic" images that you won't be disappointed with."
Kodak PIXPRO FZ55
If you want a compact point-and-shoot camera, but demand optical zoom, then consider the Kodak PIXPRO FZ55. This option gives you a bit more range than the C1, with its 5x optical zoom lens, although it costs a bit more at $159.99. Despite that, you're getting more advanced features with its higher 16-megapixel resolution, a 35mm-equivalent 28-140mm f/3.9-6.3 lens, digital image stabilization to reduce instances of blurred shots, greater sensitivity up to ISO 3200 for low-light photography, and support for up to a 512GB SD card. You charge the removable LB-012 battery directly on the camera, although you can also bring spares if you don't want to plug it into a power bank while you're in transit.
The camera is available in three colors — blue, red, or black — and looks like the quintessential digital camera from the 2000s. Even then, it's even smaller than the C1 when turned off, and the lens is stored in the body, measuring just 3.6 x 2.23 x 0.90 inches and weighing approximately 3.7 ounces. The camera also comes with a wrist strap in the box, helping you secure it to your hand, whether you're taking pictures or just walking around while holding it.
Despite being a basic camera, it has the M shooting mode that lets you take control of your settings, which is one of the reasons why customers love it. "If you're looking for an inexpensive camera, this is the one," Samantha wrote on Amazon. "It takes amazing photos. It works amazingly well. I love the quality of the camera, the features, and the size. You can move the settings around to put it the way you want your photos to come out. 10/10 recommended."
Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2
Although most cheap compact cameras are good enough to withstand daily use, they may not last if you're an outdoor enthusiast and like to go off the beaten track. This is where the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 comes in, with its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof body. You might think that its rugged build will cost you a lot of money, especially as some of the best action cameras, like the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, typically cost $300 to over $400. However, this camera only costs $179.99, meaning you don't have to spend as much cash to get a camera that will let you take photos on your adventures.
This camera has a similar 16-megapixel sensor as the FZ55 but only offers 4x optical zoom with its 35mm-equivalent 27-108mm f/3.0-6.6 lens. It has a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB and uses an LB-015 Li-ion battery that you can recharge directly on the camera. But because its battery is removable, you can quickly swap it out for a fresh one when you run out of power. The WPZ2 also has built-in Wi-Fi, meaning you don't need a USB cable or a card reader to transfer your images to your phone or tablet.
"This Kodak waterproof camera surprised me in the best way. It's sturdy, lightweight, and perfect for beaches, pools, and outdoor activities," Angelica said in their Amazon review of the camera. "The image quality is clear for both photos and videos, and it handles underwater shots much better than I expected. The buttons are easy to use, even when wet, and the battery life lasts through a full day of exploring. If you want an affordable and reliable camera for vacations or adventure days, this one is a great choice."
Fujifilm instax mini Evo
Digital cameras are great for capturing photos, especially as you don't have to worry about the cost of printing every time you take a shot. However, this usually means that you just end up with hundreds, if not thousands, of images in your digital library and have nothing to put up on your walls or give away to your friends. So, if you prefer printed photos, consider getting the Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO. This $234 device is a hybrid instant film camera, which captures images with its 4.9-megapixel sensor while giving you the capability to print them on Fujifilm Instax Mini instant color film measuring about 86 x 54 mm.
The camera has a fixed 35mm film-equivalent lens, which is one of my favorite lenses as a professional photographer, and is wide enough for shooting day-to-day scenes. It only offers automatic exposure, meaning you cannot manually set shutter speed, aperture, and ISO settings, but you get 10 film effects and 10 lens effects for a total of a hundred different options for how your photos will feel.
The best thing about the Instax Mini Evo is that it has digital images and also has the ability to print them, giving you the feeling of having a film camera. "The real highlight with this model is that you can take digital photos without having to print them right away, while still getting that vintage feel. As a digital photographer, I enjoy experimenting with analog photography, but I don't want to invest too much money in the process," Guillermo C. said in their review on Amazon. "This camera offers the perfect blend of a film camera experience without the cost or hassle of buying and developing film (which is hard to find and expensive where I live)."
Kodak PIXPRO AZ528
A wide zoom range will give any photographer a lot of flexibility, and that's what you will get with the Kodak PIXPRO AZ528. This $279.99 bridge camera comes with a 35mm-equivalent 24-1248mm f/2.8 to f/5.6 lens, giving you 52x optical zoom. This makes it great for capturing wide vistas, like nature landscapes and urban cityscapes, and for taking close-up images of wildlife like birds and dangerous animals from a safe distance. It also offers optical image stabilization, reducing the chances that you'll end up with a blurred photo, especially when you're taking photos near the telephoto end of the lens.
Even though this is still a point-and-shoot camera, it gives you a lot of features that you'd mostly find on DSLRs. For example, it accepts a 52mm lens filter, offers semi-automatic and fully manual shooting modes like P, S, A, and M, has advanced exposure metering capabilities, and even gives you manual white balance capabilities. You also get Wi-Fi connectivity for wirelessly transferring files and remotely controlling the camera through the iOS or Android app. And even though it's the heaviest camera in our list today, coming in almost 18 ounces, its shape makes it easy to hold and take photos with, even with its front-heavy tendency because of the long lens.
Although this is the most expensive option on our list today, it's still relatively affordable and will give you features that are often found in more expensive DSLR and mirrorless cameras. "It has a lot of features that work great, probably more than you need if you are not a professional," De Oppresso Liber said in their Amazon review. They also added, "This is great value all in one camera!"
Why we chose these cameras
While there are a lot of cheap digital cameras available on Amazon, we only picked the ones from reputable brands with good ratings. We also checked both positive and negative reviews for each model that we listed above, ensuring that they're consistent and that there's no glaring issue with the cameras we are recommending. As for the features and specifications, we looked at the manufacturer's website so that we're getting the latest, most up-to-date information on these devices.