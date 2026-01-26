5 Cheap Cameras On Amazon That Are High Quality, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphone cameras have come a long way, with the best phone cameras of 2025 rivaling the quality of some point-and-shoot cameras. But despite the convenience that high-quality smartphone cameras deliver, some people still prefer taking photos with a dedicated camera.

There are various reasons for this — cameras, even the cheap ones, generally have better ergonomics than most smartphones. They also don't have apps and notifications that distract you when taking photos, and cheap cameras are less risky to lose compared to expensive smartphones that have all your data. A cheap camera is also a great gift for kids if you want to introduce them to photography but don't feel is ready for a smartphone yet.

So, if you want to get your hands on a digital camera — whether for yourself or your loved ones — we're listing five cheap options from Amazon with great reviews from users. Most of these options are from Kodak, as it's the only major camera manufacturer that makes sub-$300 digital cameras with good feedback. And while these devices cannot compete with the best DSLR cameras that won't break the bank when it comes to manual controls, lens selection, and image quality, they should be good enough for capturing memories and getting started on photography as a hobbyist.