This Best-Selling Camera Is A Hidden Bargain You May Not Know About

If you can remember taking photos with a digital camera, you probably saw the Twilight movies in the movie theater and owned a pair of Ugg boots. Digital cameras were all the rage in the early 2000s, with sales peaking around 2010. Then, the rapid advancement of phone technology disrupted the market, and now almost all of us pull out our smartphones whenever we want to snap a photo. But, as those of us that have a bit of life experience know, what goes around almost always comes back around, and digital cameras, like wide-legged pants, are making a comeback.

For the younger generations, digital cameras feel new and different, while older generations like them for nostalgia. They're also a great way to preserve and experience while staying in the moment and off your phone. The photos look different than the ones we take on our phones, but for many, that's the point. There are plenty of old digital cameras on eBay or in thrift stores, but you can still buy them new, with options ranging from inexpensive point-and-shoot cameras to premium options that cost thousands. One little Kodak, however, is taking the market by storm — the Kodak PIXPRO C1.

This compact camera has an MSRP of $119.99 but is available at some retailers for under $100. It's also major Japanese retailer Yodobashi Camera's best-selling camera, according to its latest sales data. Here's why you may want to take a look.