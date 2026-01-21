This Best-Selling Camera Is A Hidden Bargain You May Not Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you can remember taking photos with a digital camera, you probably saw the Twilight movies in the movie theater and owned a pair of Ugg boots. Digital cameras were all the rage in the early 2000s, with sales peaking around 2010. Then, the rapid advancement of phone technology disrupted the market, and now almost all of us pull out our smartphones whenever we want to snap a photo. But, as those of us that have a bit of life experience know, what goes around almost always comes back around, and digital cameras, like wide-legged pants, are making a comeback.
For the younger generations, digital cameras feel new and different, while older generations like them for nostalgia. They're also a great way to preserve and experience while staying in the moment and off your phone. The photos look different than the ones we take on our phones, but for many, that's the point. There are plenty of old digital cameras on eBay or in thrift stores, but you can still buy them new, with options ranging from inexpensive point-and-shoot cameras to premium options that cost thousands. One little Kodak, however, is taking the market by storm — the Kodak PIXPRO C1.
This compact camera has an MSRP of $119.99 but is available at some retailers for under $100. It's also major Japanese retailer Yodobashi Camera's best-selling camera, according to its latest sales data. Here's why you may want to take a look.
Retro look, modern camera
The Kodak PIXPRO C1 has a retro look that may deceive you into thinking it's an older camera, but don't be fooled, this new camera, which was released in mid-2025, has all new tech. It offers a 13-megapixel sensor and a 26mm, F2.0 fixed focus lens. The 2.8-inch screen, which takes the place of a viewfinder, flips up 180 degrees to allow you to take photos from any angle, and a built-in lithium-ion battery charges in approximately 2.5 hours.
Just like your smartphone, this little camera can take still images or HD video. It has several shooting modes, including an automatic setting, a Night Landscape setting, and more. It's charged via an included USB-C cable. It also has a slot for a micro-SD card, which is not included but is required, as this camera has no onboard storage. It's sold in three colors: black, brown, and cream.
In Yodobashi Camera's most recent sales data, this Kodak is outselling top-tier competitors, including the Sony ZV-1 II, which retails for more than $1,000, and the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, with an MSRP of more than $850. Of course those cameras offer more, but the PIXPRO C1's retro appearance, which can be found on some other modern yet nostalgic finds, and simple interface seem to appeal to the masses, and it's hard to beat the price. Reviewers on Amazon and Best Buy like both the look and the feel of the camera, citing its small size as a plus. The quality of the photos gets mixed reviews, but most buyers were pleased considering the camera's price point.