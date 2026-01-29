15 Of The Fastest Motorcycles From The 2010s, Ranked By HP

The 2000s were great years for fast motorcycles. Japanese heavyweights like Kawasaki and Suzuki clashed for national supremacy, while Italian brands like Ducati gave riders equally hair-raising machines that were as much at home on the race track as they were on the road. However, the 2010s weren't short on boundary-pushing performance machines either, with many of the decade's speediest motorcycles boasting claimed outputs of 200 hp or more. Even those that didn't quite hit that milestone were scarily rapid, matching or beating the performance of bikes from previous decades.

Many of the fastest motorcycles of the 2010s were eligible for license plates, although a few were restricted to the track. These 15 were among the decade's best performers, with some improved iterations of legendary nameplates and other entirely new models. We've ranked each of them by their claimed horsepower outputs, although every single one is more than capable of terrifying even experienced riders at full throttle.