15 Of The Fastest Motorcycles From The 2000s

The early 2000s marked a golden age for motorcycle performance. It was a time when manufacturers were locked in an all-out race to build the fastest and most technologically advanced machines to touch pavement. Brands like Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Ducati were pushing engineering to new limits, refining aerodynamics, shaving weight with aluminum frames, and introducing electronic fuel-injection systems that paved the way for the throttle response and efficiency seen in today's bikes. Kawasaki and Suzuki led the way with the ZX-12R and Hayabusa, each gunning for the 200 mph barrier before an industry-wide speed truce capped top speeds at 186 mph. Meanwhile, Honda's precision-built CBRs and Yamaha's agile R1s showcased a nice balance between control and chaos, giving riders confidence when riding at high speeds.

This era was defined by raw, analog power. It was before traction control, cornering ABS, and ride-by-wire, which reined things in a bit more. It was a time when motorcycles demanded respect, rewarding skill and nerve. Riders either favored the refinement of a sport-tourer like the FJR1300 or the sheer dominance of a Hayabusa. Overall, the early 2000s offered something for every rider. Here are 15 of the fastest motorcycles from an unforgettable decade in motorcycle history.