The 5 Fastest Kawasaki Motorcycles Only Experienced Riders Should Own

Ninjas are Kawasaki's street and track-focused bikes. It's a name that's been around since 1984 but the number of Ninja bikes has grown over time. It's now such a large segment of the manufacturer's lineup that they're divided into three categories: Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport. This list has bikes from all three categories (and a rogue naked sport bike too) but it's mostly dominated by Ninja bikes, because they're some of the fastest bikes Kawasaki makes.

The ZX-6R is slotted in the supersport section of the Ninja lineup, above the entry-level ZX-4R. Intermediate-level riders might be able to handle the ZX-6R thanks to all the tech and rider aids that come with it, but it's wise to leave lots of room to grow when it comes to riding skills. Given the more-affordable ZX-4R, let's keep the ZX-6R for graduation.

The 636cc engine is larger than many powerplants in the class — bikes like the Suzuki GSX-R600 and the Honda CBR600RR – and it produces serious numbers: 127 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque. That amount of power gives the ZX-6R impressive acceleration times and a top speed of 164 mph. All that for a starting price of $12,064 (including $665 destination fee).