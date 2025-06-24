The 5 Fastest Kawasaki Motorcycles Only Experienced Riders Should Own
Riders with years of experience under their belt will tell you — some bikes are just too fast for newbies. It takes a certain level of skill to ride ultra-fast motorcycles, and these big, powerful, tough-to-handle bikes are simply best left for riders with more experience. Can anyone go into a dealership, plop down some cash and a copy of their freshly-minted motorcycle license, then walk away with a straight-line missile on two wheels? Sure they can — but that's a recipe for disaster. Certain bikes are just best left to your second or third motorcycle purchase.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles you can buy — bikes with big horsepower ratings, large price tags and performance-focused hardware. These bikes are meant to thrill riders around a racetrack, set impressive lap times, dominate top-speed desert runs, and they may even impress a bystander or two. Experience is the name of the game here, though — beginners beware.
Ninja ZX-6R
Ninjas are Kawasaki's street and track-focused bikes. It's a name that's been around since 1984 but the number of Ninja bikes has grown over time. It's now such a large segment of the manufacturer's lineup that they're divided into three categories: Sport, Supersport, and Hypersport. This list has bikes from all three categories (and a rogue naked sport bike too) but it's mostly dominated by Ninja bikes, because they're some of the fastest bikes Kawasaki makes.
The ZX-6R is slotted in the supersport section of the Ninja lineup, above the entry-level ZX-4R. Intermediate-level riders might be able to handle the ZX-6R thanks to all the tech and rider aids that come with it, but it's wise to leave lots of room to grow when it comes to riding skills. Given the more-affordable ZX-4R, let's keep the ZX-6R for graduation.
The 636cc engine is larger than many powerplants in the class — bikes like the Suzuki GSX-R600 and the Honda CBR600RR – and it produces serious numbers: 127 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque. That amount of power gives the ZX-6R impressive acceleration times and a top speed of 164 mph. All that for a starting price of $12,064 (including $665 destination fee).
Ninja ZX-10RR
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a beast — it makes a big performance leap over the ZX-6R and it's very competitive in the liter-bike class. It puts out 196 hp and 83.9 lb-ft of torque via its 998cc inline four-cylinder engine — big numbers for a bike that only weighs 456 lbs. No doubt, that's more than enough power to keep novice riders away (or at least it should be). There's an upgraded version of the ZX-10R however, that is even more focused on performance. In an interesting twist, the upgraded ZX-10RR actually turns down the horsepower and turns up the racetrack-ready volume. The ZX-10RR uses the same 998cc four-cylinder engine as other ZX-10R models, but it produces slightly less power: 188 hp and 81.7 lb-ft of torque. The focus is — instead of straight-line speed — track performance.
The ZX-10RR comes standard with high-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires — not exactly commuter friendly. It also gets unique forged wheels, lightweight pistons, high-performance connecting rods, and a unique air-intake system. However, the ZX-10RR is also significantly more expensive. The standard non-ABS version of the ZX-10R has an MSRP of $18,614 (including $815 destination fee). Meanwhile, the ZX-10RR will set you back an eye-watering $31,314. That's a hard pill to swallow, even for riders looking for a bespoke experience.
Z900
The Kawasaki Z lineup is full of all sorts of approachable bikes. The diminutive and affordable Z125 Pro stands proud as a city-conquering mini bike that is perfect for new riders. Then, there are bikes like the Z500 and Z650 that offer adult-sized power with reasonable price tags. There's even a unique hybrid motorcycle, the Z7 Hybrid. Nevertheless, it's not all easy-does-it with the Z lineup. More power and performance is certainly available with naked sport bikes like the Z900 (and its retro-styled twin, the Z900RS).
With a 948cc inline four-cylinder engine, the Z900 produces 123 hp and 73.1 lb-ft of torque — a bit less power than the ZX-6R but significantly more torque. Essentially a naked liter bike, the Z900 competes with other high-performance models like the Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP and the Suzuki GSX-S1000R — and we'd say that all three bikes, while entertaining, are best left to experienced riders. The Z900's starting price is a bit more approachable though, so it might be a strong choice for your second motorcycle. The base MSRP is $10,814 (including $815 destination) for the standard model, while the Z900 SE is about $2k more.
Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki doesn't hide the intentions with the ZX-14R; it's known as the King of the Quarter Mile and is designed with straight-line speed at the top of its priority list. Probably best to leave a bike like that to the experts, and the stats back it up. Like the name suggests, the ZX-14R leaves the liter-bike category behind and uses a particularly large 1,441cc four-cylinder engine that produces 197 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque. Those are the sorts of numbers that rival the top 1000cc superbikes from Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda, even if the ZX-14R is heavier. Like many other supersport bikes, the ZX-14R is electronically-limited when it comes to top speed, reaching its speed barrier at 186 mph thanks to a Gentlemen's Agreement made between motorcycle manufacturers.
According to keyboard warriors on ZX-14R forums though, that electronic limiter can easily be bypassed for a few hundred dollars and you'll be well on your way to breaking the 200-mph barrier. We certainly don't recommend you tweak your motorcycle for a better top speed, especially if you plan on reaching those top speeds on public roads, but it's impressive to know just how much more power the ZX-14R has, just waiting to be unlocked. The price for all that power and speed is $18,414 (including $815 destination fee).
Ninja H2R
The Kawasaki H2-line is unique. Instead of relying on a naturally aspirated engine, the H2 uses a 998cc engine backed up by a supercharger. Forced induction on motorcycles is rare, but superchargers are even scarcer still. There are multiple versions of the H2: the H2 SX is a bit more focused on long-distance touring, the middle-of-the-range Ninja H2 is a bit sportier, and there's even a naked version called the Z H2. All of them are best left to expert riders, but the Ninja H2R is the most racetrack-focused version of the bunch, and the racetrack better have a long straightaway.
Where most bikes are comfortable with horsepower levels that stay in the two digit range, supersport bikes venture deep into the triple digits, sometimes as high as 200 horsepower. That's where the H2 sets the baseline. The naked Z H2 has 197 hp, the H2 SX goes up slightly to 207 hp, and the Ninja H2 takes a leap to 239 hp.
The astonishing 321.5 hp and 121.5 lb-ft of torque is enough to give the H2R one of the most incredible top speed numbers in the industry: 248 mph. All the 2025 H2R models are already spoken for but if you were able to snag a reservation early, the MSRP for an H2R is $59,915 (including $815 destination fee). After that parade of numbers, you probably don't need any additional explanation as to why this bike is best left to the experts.