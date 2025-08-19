5 Of The Best-Sounding Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Built

The auditory experience of riding a motorcycle is deeply intertwined in motorcycle culture. It could be part of the reason why electric bikes haven't taken off among two-wheeler enthusiasts, unlike cars. While many non-bike people might feel motorcycle sounds are just a byproduct, the truth is that most motorcycle owners will deliberately pick a bike based on its sound or even go a step further and add an aftermarket exhaust to tweak the overall acoustic experience to their liking.

Part of American motorcycle culture meetups consists of bikers converging at their favorite restaurant or coffee stand and sweeping through the streets in formation. While most of the thrill is experienced while testing the limits of their machines and hitting high RPMS through open country roads, it's hard to ignore the beehive-like auditory effect produced as they choke the handlebars chasing their adrenaline high. However, annoying it may feel to non-participants, the loud buzzing or humming is a key element that contributes to the overall experience and identity of riders.

Suzuki ranks among the top five motorcycle makers, not just for developing the best-performing bikes, but for being one of the most affordable and reliable brands. Its inline-fours are particularly popular among enthusiasts thanks to their unique and distinctive exhaust notes. For the purpose of this list, we've put together some of the best-sounding Suzuki motorcycles produced, comparing their auditory experience and feel based on engine type, exhaust note complexity, and, of course, the firing order signature.